Senator Elizabeth Warren is still issuing calls to “cancel student debt.”

However, there’s a “hardest hit” demographic involved in her plea this time, and Sen. Warren describes who that is:

Wait, what was that word again?

The Dems suddenly can define the word “woman”? That’s good to know.

Funny how that works.

This stuff is beyond parody.

Can the senator from Massachusetts share her knowledge with a certain Supreme Court nominee so she’s able to answer the question next time?

Are there any reporters in DC who will ask Sen. Warren for her definition of “woman”? We’re guessing that suddenly she wouldn’t know.

