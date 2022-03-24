Senator Elizabeth Warren is still issuing calls to “cancel student debt.”

However, there’s a “hardest hit” demographic involved in her plea this time, and Sen. Warren describes who that is:

Women owe over two-thirds of student debt. Canceling student debt would help give millions of women a fair shot at starting a business, saving for a home, and pursuing their dreams. Student debt is a gender justice issue. It’s time for @POTUS to act. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 24, 2022

Wait, what was that word again?

The Dems suddenly can define the word “woman”? That’s good to know.

They use the very language they claim is indefinable when it's politically convenient. https://t.co/8GWwxwU7Mp — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 24, 2022

Funny how that works.

Are women tired of being used as a bargaining chip yet? Everyone knows what a women is until they don’t. https://t.co/38BA2892yB — Number 24601 (@karndogs) March 24, 2022

This stuff is beyond parody.

Did you have a biologist review this before you tweeted it — Branden Hankins (@tweetsofhank) March 24, 2022

Oh so now she's Cherokee AND a biologist? https://t.co/78kIbndteo — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) March 24, 2022

Can the senator from Massachusetts share her knowledge with a certain Supreme Court nominee so she’s able to answer the question next time?

ok…but first…define what a woman is Senator and then let your supreme court nominee know. https://t.co/VgN8PC4UlA — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) March 24, 2022

Are there any reporters in DC who will ask Sen. Warren for her definition of “woman”? We’re guessing that suddenly she wouldn’t know.

