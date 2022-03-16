The White House is working overtime to reverse their high-gas-price and inflation narrative again and shift away from “It’s all Vladimir Putin’s fault!” and toward “It’s all oil companies’ fault!”

But totally walking stuff back is a big job, and the White House is gonna need all the help they can get. That’s where Elizabeth Warren comes in. To listen to her, you’d think the Biden administration has been blaming Big Oil (and Big Meat and COVID) all along:

.@SenWarren on skyrocketing inflation: Don’t blame Washington, blame “Covid,” “the oil industry,” “the meat industry” pic.twitter.com/tPZjbowHsN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2022

So, Elizabeth Warren in a nutshell: If you’re looking to blame someone for inflation, don’t blame the people directly responsible for the policies that resulted in inflation, policies that we all knew would result in inflation.

“It’s not that we, government, were spending like drunk sailors and that we want to spend even more. It isn’t either us imposing lockdowns, raising taxes, and putting a crunch on energy and production costs. No- it’s a virus and people with businesses!”https://t.co/O6G0rYw8ue pic.twitter.com/tpBSXSVGfL — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) March 16, 2022

She’s full of BS and she knows it.

Did anyone ask why this wasn’t the case last year, — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) March 16, 2022

Honestly, would it even matter if anyone asked? It’s not like Elizabeth Warren or any Democrat would give a truthful answer.

COVID, Big Oil, and Big Meat were all around in 2020. Why didn't we hit a 40-year high in inflation then? — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 16, 2022

Forget COVID, Big Oil, and Big Meat; Elizabeth Warren and the Biden administration and the Democratic Party own this.

