Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have for quite a while been among those on the Left demonstrating an obsession over Elon Mush by claiming that he pays little to no federal taxes.

Tweets in recent months from Elizabeth Warren mentioning Musk have included:

“Billionaires have had a terrific pandemic.” And to sweeten the deal, our rigged tax code lets them get away with paying little or no taxes. (Yes, Elon Musk, I’m looking at you. You too, Jeff Bezos.) It’s long past time for a #WealthTax in America. *** According to this report, Elon Musk didn’t pay any federal income taxes in 2018. Neither did Jeff Bezos in 2007. From 2014 to ‘18, the 25 richest Americans got $401 billion richer—but only paid 3.4% of that in federal income taxes. We need a #WealthTax.

Senator Bernie Sanders has also taken aim at Musk:

A rigged economy is Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos becoming $408 billion richer during the pandemic while, in a given year, paying nothing in federal income taxes. Yes, we must demand that the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes and finally create an economy that works for all of us. *** In 2007 and 2011, Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man alive, paid nothing in federal income taxes. In 2018, Elon Musk, the 2nd wealthiest person in America, paid nothing in federal income taxes. Yes. At a time of massive wealth and income inequality, we must tax the rich.

Elon Musk’s mother, model and dietician Maye Musk, has taken exception to the constant slams from Warren & Sanders and responded accordingly:

