Yesterday, Elon Musk responded to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s accusation that he’s “freeloading off everyone else” and delivered a fact-check about her bogus claims. Today, the mic drops continued when Musk spotted a video showing what Warren and others were doing:
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2021
Explain yourself @SenWarren
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2021
This is the video:
This is the person talking about Elon Musk paying his fair share of taxes as she and her Entourage deplane from their private jet while sticking up for the little guy…
Elon’s paying $15 billion in taxes, Lizzy paid $5k on her $12 million.. pic.twitter.com/UCvxSGXFpD
— The DC Patriot (@americafirstmg) December 15, 2021
We’re also not getting a very big “eco-warrior” vibe from the senator that says burning fossil fuels is an imminent threat to humanity.
