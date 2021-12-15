Yesterday, Elon Musk responded to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s accusation that he’s “freeloading off everyone else” and delivered a fact-check about her bogus claims. Today, the mic drops continued when Musk spotted a video showing what Warren and others were doing:

This is the video:

This is the person talking about Elon Musk paying his fair share of taxes as she and her Entourage deplane from their private jet while sticking up for the little guy…

Elon’s paying $15 billion in taxes, Lizzy paid $5k on her $12 million.. pic.twitter.com/UCvxSGXFpD

— The DC Patriot (@americafirstmg) December 15, 2021