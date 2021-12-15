As we reported on Tuesday, Elon Musk and Sen. Elizabeth Warren mixed it up last night after Warren accused the Tesla founder of not paying enough in taxes and “freeloading off everyone else” while Musk called the Massachusetts Dem an “angry Mom” and “Senator Karen” in response:

Elon Musk responds to Sen. Elizabeth Warren accusing him of ‘freeloading off everyone else’ and we’re dead https://t.co/KrMskHWdFl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2021

But Musk wasn’t done.

After we published our post, Musk added a fact-check, noting that he “will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and that Warren would know this if she “opened [her] eyes for 2 seconds”:

And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Fact-check: TRUE! CNBC reported that Musk’s tax bill this year is “more than $15 billion”:

(CNBC) – Tesla CEO @ElonMusk faces a tax bill of more than $15 billion in the coming months on stock options, making a sale of his $TSLA stock this year likely regardless of the Twitter vote. (via ⁦@robtfrank⁩) ⁦@CNBC⁩ https://t.co/ZPy7M0jSwK — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 8, 2021

Musk added, “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already”:

Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Elon Musk wins again:

Over to you, Senator Karen. How much more should he pay?

Well, if this correct (which, based upon his track record, it likely is), I'd say that @elonmusk has indeed paid his 'fair share' of taxes. https://t.co/SfG7ZOJWep — Jeremy Davis (@jeremyndavis) December 15, 2021

***

