As we reported on Tuesday, Elon Musk and Sen. Elizabeth Warren mixed it up last night after Warren accused the Tesla founder of not paying enough in taxes and “freeloading off everyone else” while Musk called the Massachusetts Dem an “angry Mom” and “Senator Karen” in response:

But Musk wasn’t done.

After we published our post, Musk added a fact-check, noting that he “will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and that Warren would know this if she “opened [her] eyes for 2 seconds”: 

Fact-check: TRUE! CNBC reported that Musk’s tax bill this year is “more than $15 billion”:

Musk added, “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already”: 

Elon Musk wins again:

Over to you, Senator Karen. How much more should he pay?

