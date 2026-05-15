Prog Account Made a 'Stunning Admission' in Clip of JD Vance Describing What Should Happen to Fraudsters

According to Grok, the following account "is the official X (Twitter) account for 'Headquarters,' a progressive social media and digital content hub powered by the advocacy group People For the American Way (PFAW)" and evolved from the "Kamala HQ" account.

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We point that out in case anybody wants to thank them for the attempt to be misleading about something JD Vance said, which people noticed, ends up putting "Democrats who oppose MAGA" into the same basket as fraudsters:

JD Vance appears to call for jailing Democrats who oppose MAGA: “We gotta get them out of this country and we gotta get them in prison.” pic.twitter.com/HMNCQrkfdq — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 14, 2026

Nice try, but Vance specifically said fraudsters should be out of the country or in prison. However, they're being thanked for the admission:

He explicitly said "we have to get the fraudsters out of this country and send them to prison" and the Kamala HQ people think he's talking about Democrats lmfao.



Never change, guys https://t.co/zhF3QliDPx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2026

The account should be called "Backfire HQ."

He said “fraudsters.” Stunning admission here lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2026

Are you saying when you hear “fraudsters” you think “Democrats” — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) May 15, 2026

That’s an odd way to admit that Democrats are the ones committing the fraud.



Okay. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 14, 2026

Right!?

Pretty telling that when someone says we’ve got to get “fraudsters” out of the country, it’s immediately assumed that’s Democrats. https://t.co/fBwfCvsM6o — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 14, 2026

At least the two different sides have something in common when it comes to that.

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