After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Brags About How Much Calif. Spends Per Student but Will NOT...
Nick Minock Wasn't ABOUT to Let Fairfax DA Descano Pretend He Gave a...
Dem Tim Walz Calls Limping Shooting Victim Steve Scalise ‘Boot Licker’ for Online...
VIP
Adam McKay Calls Out White Liberals, There's Only One Problem
The Kiss of Darth: Pedro Pascal Smooches Stephen Colbert While Promoting Family-Friendly S...
VIP
Hasan Piker Scoffs at Israeli Govt.’s Plan to File Lawsuit Over Nicholas Kristof’s...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Claims Constitution-Minded SCOTUS Justices Are Partisans Doing Trump’...
Justice Department Investigation Shows Yale Discriminated Against Whites and Asians in Adm...
CIA Accuses Senate Committee of ‘Dishonest Political Theater’ Over Lab Leak Coverup
VIP
Tlaib's Endless Nakba Lie: Celebrating Arab Defeat as 'Genocide' While Demanding Israel's...
Cato Stooge: One in Five Fairfax Residents Is or Lives With Someone Who...
NBC News: Dems Are Moving on to a More Combative Style of Politics
Trump Calls Him a Disaster, Dem Ro Khanna Calls Him a Founder’s Ideal:...

Prog Account Made a 'Stunning Admission' in Clip of JD Vance Describing What Should Happen to Fraudsters

Doug P. | 10:43 AM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

According to Grok, the following account "is the official X (Twitter) account for 'Headquarters,' a progressive social media and digital content hub powered by the advocacy group People For the American Way (PFAW)" and evolved from the "Kamala HQ" account. 

Advertisement

We point that out in case anybody wants to thank them for the attempt to be misleading about something JD Vance said, which people noticed, ends up putting "Democrats who oppose MAGA" into the same basket as fraudsters:

Nice try, but Vance specifically said fraudsters should be out of the country or in prison. However, they're being thanked for the admission: 

The account should be called "Backfire HQ."

Recommended

After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right!?

At least the two different sides have something in common when it comes to that. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and fraudsters who are robbing American taxpayers.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF
Sam J.
Nick Minock Wasn't ABOUT to Let Fairfax DA Descano Pretend He Gave a Damn About Angel Mom Minter (Watch)
Sam J.
Dem Tim Walz Calls Limping Shooting Victim Steve Scalise ‘Boot Licker’ for Online Walking Cast Photo
Warren Squire
Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back
justmindy
Cato Stooge: One in Five Fairfax Residents Is or Lives With Someone Who Could Be Deported
Brett T.
Pink Bullhorn Dummy Gets Rare Reprimand: Angie Nixon Turns FL House Floor Into Her Personal Circus Act
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF Sam J.
Advertisement