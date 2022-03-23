The Senate confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson are ongoing, and at one point yesterday Biden’s Supreme Court nominee was asked to define a word: Woman.

Judge Jackson wasn’t about to go there:

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?" Judge Jackson: "No. I can't…I'm not a biologist." pic.twitter.com/TRlqUeDGs6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

She can’t define “woman”? Perhaps a certain president could help:

Joe Biden had to pick a woman, and she had to not know what one is. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 23, 2022

That about says it all.

If Biden ever takes any questions again can a reporter please ask him how he defined “woman” when choosing a Supreme Court nominee?

Q: Is that a car or a truck? A: I don't know. I'm not a mechanic. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 23, 2022

It is Women’s History Month and Democrats’ #SCOTUS nominee can’t provide a definition for the word “woman.” https://t.co/EmbLEFs25A — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) March 23, 2022

"Can you tell me if the glass is half full or half empty" "No,I am not a bartender" pic.twitter.com/kZSRiMtb76 — MrChike (@MrChikay) March 23, 2022

Later on, Judge Jackson did acknowledge that the issue could at some point come before the court.

Jackson also doesn’t know when life begins, probably also because she’s not a biologist:

KENNEDY: When does life begin? JACKSON: I don't know. (Adds she has a religious belief she sets aside while ruling on cases.) — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 23, 2022

Here is that exchange: pic.twitter.com/gEgAZLZmiI — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 23, 2022

***

