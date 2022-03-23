The Senate confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson are ongoing, and at one point yesterday Biden’s Supreme Court nominee was asked to define a word: Woman.

Judge Jackson wasn’t about to go there:

She can’t define “woman”? Perhaps a certain president could help:

That about says it all.

If Biden ever takes any questions again can a reporter please ask him how he defined “woman” when choosing a Supreme Court nominee?

Later on, Judge Jackson did acknowledge that the issue could at some point come before the court.

Jackson also doesn’t know when life begins, probably also because she’s not a biologist:

