Yesterday, on the first day of Senate confirmation hearings for Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, we took a lovely little stroll down Memory Lane for a look back at then-Senator Biden’s treatment of qualified black woman Judge Janice Rogers Brown. If you’ll recall, Biden vowed that he would filibuster her nomination if she were nominated to the Supreme Court.

Given that the same Joe Biden has nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, someone he claims is a qualified black woman, now seems like as good a time as any to ask Judge Jackson how she feels about that. So, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham asked her about that today.

And Judge Jackson responded by claiming that she is unfamiliar with the circumstances surrounding Judge Janice Rogers Brown’s torpedoed Supreme Court nomination:

Jackson now disclaiming any knowledge of Biden's filibuster of Janice Rogers Brown. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 22, 2022

Wait a minute … what? Really?

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says she was unaware that Democrats and then-Sen. Joe Biden filibustered Judge Janice Rogers Brown's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for two years. pic.twitter.com/znXbOVZKbO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2022

“I can’t speak to something that I just learned two seconds ago in your conversation with me.” OK, Judge Jackson. That is, as Lindsey Graham said, fair enough.

But just because it’s fair doesn’t mean it’s a good response, particularly from someone who is currently under serious consideration for the Supreme Court. Particularly given that Janice Rogers Brown’s name has come up pretty frequently in recent days by conservatives wanting to draw attention to Joe Biden’s actual record when it comes to qualified black women nominated for eminent court positions.

Now, Graham asks about Janice Rogers Brown. Again, this should have been left in his opening statement. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 22, 2022

Maybe it should’ve been left in his opening statement. But it came up today, and it arguably merits an answer from Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"I don't know." So Jackson was ill-prepared and ignorant of a related subject that has been public knowledge for a long, long time. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 22, 2022

How…how did she not know this? Is she saying, as a vocal proponent of "social justice" that she never paid attention to the shabby treatment of a black female judge by the current president? Or is she lying? https://t.co/Zd6kFJLOqk — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 22, 2022

Once again, Judge Jackson isn’t doing herself any favors.

***

