It’s the second day of the Senate’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the proceedings are really heating up.

As we told you earlier, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin asked Judge Jackson a painfully intellectually dishonest question about Republicans’ “fascination” with court-packing and GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell’s role as the “one living senator who has effectively changed the size of the Supreme Court.” For the record, Judge Jackson demurred on her answer. Fair enough.

But we wouldn’t start congratulating Judge Jackson just yet, because she’s still got some explaining to do.

Durbin asking Jackson to talk about child porn clearly indicates that Dems are worried about this line of attack & feel that it needs to be addressed. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 22, 2022

Well, it’s being addressed. And Judge Jackson’s not necessarily doing herself many favors with her answers.

Watch:

Judge Jackson: Sentencing guidelines for child pornography offenders are "leading to extreme disparities in the system." "Courts are adjusting their sentences in order to account for the changed circumstances…" pic.twitter.com/H0ZeyRAGm6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2022

Hmmm … yeah, that’s not exactly the best answer she could’ve given there. Not the answer we would’ve given, but to each their own, we suppose.

That’s not a good answer. pic.twitter.com/G9zVhMthIx — Russell Michaels, The Tall Man, Momotaros, Jinzo (@TGBED8v8) March 22, 2022

That’s a pretty charitable way of putting it.

She is basically saying since people have more access than ever to child pornography, we should punish them less for having it.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Left. — Alexander (@Gin_Traveling) March 22, 2022

Like, yikes.

So….since you can now drive to the the liquor store in a car and rob it instead of having to ride your horse the penalty should be less since it is easier to do. — William Pope (@wmpopega) March 22, 2022

That’s like saying anyone who stabs somebody to death deserves a more lenient sentence because you can order knives on Amazon. — Colin Yamamma (@CYamamma) March 22, 2022

We can’t know for sure that that’s how Ketanji Brown Jackson meant for her answer to come across, but, well, that’s kinda how it came across.

Her, shorter: "Child porn is easy to get on the Internet, so the punishments are too harsh." Pretty much everyone who isn't a pedo apologist: It might be easy, but I wouldn't know because I've never looked. https://t.co/bN0Xbj2va7 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 22, 2022

You’re gonna have to do a lot better than this, Judge Jackson, if you want to convince people that you’re not soft on child pornography offenders. Like, a whole lot better.

Didn’t think she was a terrible pick until that answer — Hogan (@Jerrod33) March 22, 2022

Especially in light of other answers she’s given:

Ketanji Brown Jackson says she is “particularly mindful of not speaking to policy issues” minutes after arguing that federal guidelines for child porn offenders are outdated and too harsh pic.twitter.com/gwGfUpusA9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2022

Oof.

