It’s the second day of the Senate’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the proceedings are really heating up.

As we told you earlier, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin asked Judge Jackson a painfully intellectually dishonest question about Republicans’ “fascination” with court-packing and GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell’s role as the “one living senator who has effectively changed the size of the Supreme Court.” For the record, Judge Jackson demurred on her answer. Fair enough.

But we wouldn’t start congratulating Judge Jackson just yet, because she’s still got some explaining to do.

Well, it’s being addressed. And Judge Jackson’s not necessarily doing herself many favors with her answers.

Watch:

Hmmm … yeah, that’s not exactly the best answer she could’ve given there. Not the answer we would’ve given, but to each their own, we suppose.

That’s a pretty charitable way of putting it.

Like, yikes.

We can’t know for sure that that’s how Ketanji Brown Jackson meant for her answer to come across, but, well, that’s kinda how it came across.

You’re gonna have to do a lot better than this, Judge Jackson, if you want to convince people that you’re not soft on child pornography offenders. Like, a whole lot better.

Especially in light of other answers she’s given:

Oof.

