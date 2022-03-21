Donna Brazile is positively gushing over the “historic day” that is today, thanks to Joe Biden following through on his campaign trail promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court on the basis of her being a black woman.

Strange, though, that at no time during her celebratory remarks did Brazile find an opportunity to pay tribute to Janice Rogers Brown, who would have been the first black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice and would have been so on the merits of her record and intellect as opposed to her race and sex. If only Judge Brown hadn’t also checked off the “conservative box,” she’d be sitting on the Supreme Court breaking all kinds of barriers.

Alas, Judge Brown never stood a chance. Not as long as Democratic Sen. Joe Biden had anything to say about it:

FLASHBACK: In 2005, Biden vowed to filibuster Janice Rodgers Brown if she was nominated to the Supreme Court. She would've been the first Black female Justice.pic.twitter.com/N8AvumCeLr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

In 2005!

y’all shouldn’t forget that biden himself blocked the first african american woman from serving on the supreme court for the sin of not being a liberal. remember that today. https://t.co/hUX0uDSdim — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 21, 2022

More from Marc Thiessen’s February 1, 2022, WaPo opinion piece:

What Biden threatened was unprecedented. There has never been a successful filibuster of a nominee for associate justice in the history of the republic. Biden wanted to make a Black woman the first in history to have her nomination killed by filibuster. Bush eventually nominated Samuel A. Alito Jr.

Today, Biden calls the filibuster a “relic of the Jim Crow era.” But he threatened to use that relic as a tool to keep a Black woman who actually lived under Jim Crow off the highest court in the land. The irony is that now he wants to get rid of the filibuster, and claim credit for putting the first Black woman on the court. … Democrats’ commitment to diversity is a ruse. Biden was willing to destroy the careers of an accomplished Latino lawyer [Miguel Estrada] and a respected Black female judge, and stop Republicans from putting either on the Supreme Court. For Democrats, it’s all about identity politics. Indeed, Biden might not have become president had he not made the pledge to nominate a Black woman. That promise helped secure the endorsement of Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) — which won Biden the South Carolina primary and rescued his faltering campaign.

So, when Biden tries to bask in the glory of his historic nomination, remember Janice Rogers Brown — the Black woman who does not sit on the Supreme Court today because of Biden’s disgraceful obstruction.

And while we’re on the subject of Joe Biden having a real problem with black Supreme Court nominees …

I mean, that and that whole Clarence Thomas thing. https://t.co/pctEivBzNC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2022

Ah, yes. That whole Clarence Thomas thing.

Never forget.

