Earlier today Democrat Sen. Pat Leahy said he’s “never seen anything like” the unfair treatment some Republican senators are giving to President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Leahy obviously either slept through or doesn’t remember the smear circus that the Democrats put on during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

Leahy will no doubt also consider Sen. Ted Cruz’s questioning for Judge Jackson to be completely out of line, because the Texas senator was trying to make heads or tails out of her unwillingness to define “woman”:

CRUZ: "I think you're the only Supreme Court nominee in history who has been unable to answer the question: What is a woman?" pic.twitter.com/mvoSTEtEaj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

Wow, she did not want to even come close to going there.

Here’s a good potential follow-up:

We’d kind of like to hear the nominee’s spin on that one.

