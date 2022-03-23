If Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson could stop giving us reasons to fear that she’d be very, very bad for SCOTUS, that’d be great. But she doesn’t seem interested in doing that.

Her explanations for her position on sentencing for child pornography offenders have ranged from mildly concerning to what-the-hell-is-she-trying-to-do-right-now, and today, well, let’s just say she didn’t do herself any favors:

KBJ: "With one click, you can distribute tens of thousands [of child porn]. You can be doing this for 15 minutes and all of a sudden, you are looking at 30, 40, 50 years in prison." Graham: "Good!" pic.twitter.com/znnVcyWNoO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2022

Now, in the interest of fairness, we’re also posting Mediate’s tweet on the exchange, which mentions things that were said immediately after Graham’s “Good!” remarks:

.@LindseyGrahamSC: "I hope you go to jail for 50 years if you're on the internet trolling for images of children and sexual exploitation. So you don't think that's a bad thing? I think that's a horrible thing. "@SenatorDurbin: "That's not what the witness said!" pic.twitter.com/Ce900Hw4Ir — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 23, 2022

It’s true that the witness, Ketanji Brown Jackson, didn’t say that she doesn’t think that what child pornography offenders do is a bad thing. But we still feel pretty comfortable to say that we’re disturbed — or at least unsettled — by Judge Jackson’s tone. She may not have explicitly said that child pornography offenders shouldn’t be severely punished with decades-long prison sentences, but she kinda sounds like she’s troubled by the prospect of decades-long prison sentences for child pornography offenders.

And that definitely seems like a bad thing to us. As does this:

Judge Jackson: We should "be rational" with people who have received or distributed "thousands of images" of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/qLz8MreMQT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

Um, we’re gonna stop you right there, Judge: what, exactly, is “rational” about downplaying the seriousness of child pornography offenders’ crimes? So what if other criminals commit other kinds of crimes? Child pornography is unconscionable in and of itself and doesn’t deserve leniency just because the pornographer didn’t rob a bank or go on a shooting rampage.

Where does Judge Jackson keep finding these shovels? Good Lord.

Sometimes you can be so open-minded that your brain falls out. — #Astrodomania (@Astrodomania) March 23, 2022

Surely there’s someone more qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. There has to be.

Won't anyone think of the poor pedophiles?! Sometimes it doesn't even take them that long to distribute thousands of images of children being raped. https://t.co/yJTQZFv3lv — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 23, 2022

In the span of about 2 seconds you can kill someone and end up on death row. This was not the defense she should have gone with. https://t.co/p95pwQm51M — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 23, 2022

It’s not a defense anyone should go with. Ever.

***

