It’s the third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and while we’d really like to be able to say that she deserves the benefit of at least some of the doubt, she’s making it all but impossible. We can’t say that. Not when she says stuff like this:

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at them …

Judge Jackson’s perspective is concerning, to say the very least:

Let’s talk about the Black Hebrew Israelites (or African Hebrew Israelites, if ya nasty) for a second. You may remember them as the group of people who taunted and harassed Nick Sandmann and other Covington Catholic students in Washington, D.C. We wouldn’t call them a religious community, either, for what it’s worth. But they’re not just a small cultural community of hippy-dippy, friendly vegans who want to promote healthy living.

Oh yeah. We mustn’t forget that they also hate Jews with a fiery passion. They hate Jews enough to shoot them, in fact.

Homicidal antisemitism is just part of a well balanced vegan diet. Right, Judge Jackson?

It’s some hot garbage, is what it is.

Either Ketanji Brown Jackson is dangerously ignorant with regard to the Black Hebrew Israelites, or she’s familiar with their body of work and is deliberately misrepresenting who they are and what they believe in.

We’re not comfortable with either possibility, if we’re being honest.

