It’s the third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, and while we’d really like to be able to say that she deserves the benefit of at least some of the doubt, she’s making it all but impossible. We can’t say that. Not when she says stuff like this:

Judge KBJ on a Black Hebrew Israelite case: "This case involved a small community, a cultural community of people who believe in vegan lifestyles. They call themselves African Hebrew Israelites, but it's not a religious community, it's a cultural community around healthy living." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 23, 2022

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at them …

Some details on the case she is referring to here:https://t.co/It1YVTRHxo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 23, 2022

Judge Jackson’s perspective is concerning, to say the very least:

Judge Jackson just mentioned the "African Hebrew Israelites," calling them "a cultural community around healthy living." pic.twitter.com/E0LIi9PEJW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

Let’s talk about the Black Hebrew Israelites (or African Hebrew Israelites, if ya nasty) for a second. You may remember them as the group of people who taunted and harassed Nick Sandmann and other Covington Catholic students in Washington, D.C. We wouldn’t call them a religious community, either, for what it’s worth. But they’re not just a small cultural community of hippy-dippy, friendly vegans who want to promote healthy living.

A community built around healthy living and virulent antisemitism. https://t.co/B5syQ0nU4p — Grandpa Whig (@RandomWhig) March 23, 2022

Oh yeah. We mustn’t forget that they also hate Jews with a fiery passion. They hate Jews enough to shoot them, in fact.

Gonna go out on a limb and say the Black Hebrew Israelites are known for things other than eating healthy.https://t.co/sjjku8LQJm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2022

Homicidal antisemitism is just part of a well balanced vegan diet. Right, Judge Jackson?

It’s some hot garbage, is what it is.

"Austere religious scholar" vibes. — The Zen Wookiee (@TheZenWookiee) March 23, 2022

Either Ketanji Brown Jackson is dangerously ignorant with regard to the Black Hebrew Israelites, or she’s familiar with their body of work and is deliberately misrepresenting who they are and what they believe in.

We’re not comfortable with either possibility, if we’re being honest.

