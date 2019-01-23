You know, we thought we had seen just about everything from the Left and their attacks on the Covington Catholic students, but we really weren’t expecting “they were taunting 5 Black men.” Here’s Rep. Ilhan Omar defending the racist, homophobic Black Hebrew Israelites who taunted the Covington Catholic HS students over the weekend:

Did she watch any of the videos? Does she have any comment on what the Black Hebrew Israelites were saying to the boys? Does she care about any of it?

To paraphrase her buddy Alexandria Ocasio Cortez:

And on the plus side, she did find some Israelites to defend:

Tags: Covington CatholicRep. Ilhan Omar