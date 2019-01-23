You know, we thought we had seen just about everything from the Left and their attacks on the Covington Catholic students, but we really weren’t expecting “they were taunting 5 Black men.” Here’s Rep. Ilhan Omar defending the racist, homophobic Black Hebrew Israelites who taunted the Covington Catholic HS students over the weekend:

-The boys were protesting a woman's right to choose & yelled “it’s not rape if you enjoy it”

-They were taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants

-Sandmann’s family hired a right wing PR firm to write his non-apology 🤦🏽‍♀️https://t.co/fG8AUCuDTr https://t.co/bOA6yFsIjW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 23, 2019

Did she watch any of the videos? Does she have any comment on what the Black Hebrew Israelites were saying to the boys? Does she care about any of it?

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) defends the Black Hebrew Israelites, which even the Southern Poverty Law Center says is a *hate group* The group called the Covington Catholic HS boys: -"Child molesting f**gots"

-"Dirty a*s crackers"

-"Future school shooters"

-"Incest babies" https://t.co/9C3M0lKpww — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 23, 2019

I was too generous before. These are outright lies by a member of Congress who's already smeared Lindsey Graham as compromised with no evidence after less than a month in office. I'm sure mainstream media folks will hold her accountable. Facts First! https://t.co/0tz1ch9EmB — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 23, 2019

There is a lot of misinformation and outright #FakeNews in this tweet, but perhaps most egregiously: How nice of sitting U.S. congresswoman @IlhanMN to casually characterize members of the Black Hebrew Israelites—an overtly racist, supremacist cult—as merely "5 Black men." https://t.co/5eqPdfRkOT — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 23, 2019

Antisemitic Dem Rep now using her platform to spread lies about kids. 1) The 1 boy who yelled that did not attend Catholic Covington.

2) This is a lie. It was the black activists who were taunting the kids with homophobic and racist smears.

3) His statement matches the video. https://t.co/UsLVhG7bJW — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 23, 2019

I don't know about the first claim. The second claim is ridiculously, manifestly, embarrassingly false. Shame on you. https://t.co/EHHN6eHTKP — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) January 23, 2019

100% false:

-The video clearly shows the Covington kids dissociating themselves with the other teenager and clarifying he wasn’t with them.

-The Black Israelites yelled homophobic/racist slurs at the kids Interesting we’re talking about this instead of Phillips now, isn’t it? https://t.co/uCGhzeABOt — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 23, 2019

Democrats protecting homophobic hate groups. Is this not proof they are being corrupted? https://t.co/HMKvqUZb3G — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 23, 2019

Spreading outright lies knowing that if anyone calls you out you’ll be able to blame sexism and bigotry is the thing for freshman Dem congresswomen I guess https://t.co/db69W0db7h — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 23, 2019

To paraphrase her buddy Alexandria Ocasio Cortez:

Guys, take it easy, it's more important to be morally correct than factually correct https://t.co/W3h3XYqMBU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 23, 2019

And on the plus side, she did find some Israelites to defend: