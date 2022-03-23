A couple days ago during opening remarks at the Senate confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson, a CNN+ producer had a “hunch” that Republicans were still mad about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing that Democrats turned into a circus of smears.

If Republicans are still mad about the Kavanaugh hearing, it looks like at least one Democrat doesn’t even remember it. Here’s what Democrat Sen. Pat Leahy said today:

Leahy’s comment also contains a terrific argument for term limits.

Trending

He’s either forgotten or is pretending the Kavanaugh hearing (and some others) never happened.

Dems are not happy because Republicans were questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson about her record on the bench, but maybe they’d have been more comfortable if she’d have been grilled about drinking beer in college.

Does Leahy really think nobody remembers what the Democrats did?

***

Related:

Ketanji Brown Jackson still seems a bit too concerned about child pornography offenders getting a bad rap [videos]

Ketanji Brown Jackson assuages skeptics’ concerns with reminder that ‘free speech is supposed to be allowed to happen’

Spluttering Lawrence O’Donnell feigns outrage over Lindsey Graham’s questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson about her religious faith

Wait, what? Ketanji Brown Jackson tells Lindsey Graham that she wasn’t aware that Dem Sen. Joe Biden filibustered Janice Rogers Brown

Ketanji Brown Jackson explaining how federal sentencing guidelines for child pornography offenders are out of date is … not the best look

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video