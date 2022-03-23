A couple days ago during opening remarks at the Senate confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson, a CNN+ producer had a “hunch” that Republicans were still mad about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing that Democrats turned into a circus of smears.

If Republicans are still mad about the Kavanaugh hearing, it looks like at least one Democrat doesn’t even remember it. Here’s what Democrat Sen. Pat Leahy said today:

Sen. Leahy scolds Sen. Graham: "You had a Republican member who went way the over time allotted, ignored the rules of the committee, badgered the nominee, would not ever let her answer the questions. I've never seen anything like it. I've been here 48 years." pic.twitter.com/kFzijxE48m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2022

Leahy’s comment also contains a terrific argument for term limits.

He’s never seen anything like this? Does he have dementia? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2022

He’s either forgotten or is pretending the Kavanaugh hearing (and some others) never happened.

Funny I remember them having a meltdown over someone drinking beers in college — Born Free Skye ☘️ (@Skye_1008) March 23, 2022

Oh no, did he accuse her of gang rape? Shameful. https://t.co/JrL95gefMj — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 23, 2022

Dems are not happy because Republicans were questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson about her record on the bench, but maybe they’d have been more comfortable if she’d have been grilled about drinking beer in college.

This senator needs some refreshers. The internet is forever senator, maybe your interns can drum up some old footage of previous hearings. https://t.co/TvrY06sLqD — Ally (@unseriousally) March 23, 2022

If you can't remember how Kavanaugh and ACB were badgered, maybe it's time for you to retire. https://t.co/Gd9r5eG4Ww — AA7YA🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@AA7YA) March 23, 2022

Does Leahy really think nobody remembers what the Democrats did?

