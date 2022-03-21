The Senate confirmation hearing for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began this morning, and self-unaware and hypocritical Dems on the committee are demanding that the process be “civil.” Sen. Dick Durbin has already indicated that Republicans scrutinizing the record of Biden’s nominee will be considered to be engaging in incivility, and of course that’s a threat to the democratic process.

When it comes to the calls for “civility,” Sen. Ben Sasse dished out a heaping helping of self-awareness for the Democrats:

Senator Ben Sasse: "The most recent Supreme Court nominee was subjected to repeated accusations that were nothing more than unfiltered religious bigotry against her. The nominee before her was accused of serial rape…" pic.twitter.com/vsb08rEBeC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2022

As for Democrats concerned about the “democratic process,” Sen. Ted Cruz had some reminders for the Left about all that:

"If you are Hispanic or African-American and you dare depart from [Democrats'] political orthodoxy, they will crush you, they will attack you, they will slander, they will filibuster you." Sen. @tedcruz accuses Democrats of discriminating against conservative nominees. pic.twitter.com/QKW5M3Ef46 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2022

Sen. @tedcruz: "Our Democratic colleagues want the Supreme Court to be anti-democratic…" pic.twitter.com/lcsrDff2yg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2022

Bingo.

