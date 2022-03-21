The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson have only just gotten underway, but already it’s abundantly clear that these hearings aren’t like the SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s nominees. For one thing, Democrats like Dick Durbin want to make sure that these hearings stay civil and mature and intellectually honest.

And, for another thing, as Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser points out, unlike, say, Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson didn’t try to rape another woman:

Wow, great point, Ian! Or it would be … if it weren’t so tiresome and stupid. Not to mention egregiously defamatory.

Whatever it is probably isn’t high enough. Though we can’t say we expect that Twitter will take any sort of meaningful action on this.

As if. Twitter has taught us that it’s perfectly OK for some people to vomit up misinformation, even the defamatory kind, as long as said misinformation supports the right kind of politics. So we won’t be holding our breath for Ian Millhiser’s tweet to be flagged, even though by this point, Millhiser deserves to be drummed out of polite society.

See what he did there, Ian?

We can only hope that smear merchants like Ian Millhiser will get theirs someday.

