The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson have only just gotten underway, but already it’s abundantly clear that these hearings aren’t like the SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s nominees. For one thing, Democrats like Dick Durbin want to make sure that these hearings stay civil and mature and intellectually honest.

And, for another thing, as Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser points out, unlike, say, Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson didn’t try to rape another woman:

One important distinction between Ketanji Brown Jackson and Brett Kavanaugh is that Ketanji Brown Jackson did not attempt to rape a woman when she was in high school. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 21, 2022

Wow, great point, Ian! Or it would be … if it weren’t so tiresome and stupid. Not to mention egregiously defamatory.

Just out of curiosity, what’s your premium payment on the insurance policy you have for defamation lawsuits? https://t.co/m8vpgSLtP3 — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) March 21, 2022

Whatever it is probably isn’t high enough. Though we can’t say we expect that Twitter will take any sort of meaningful action on this.

Hey @TwitterSupport you need to slap a fact-check on this tweet 100% misinformation https://t.co/aERLGP6LBz — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) March 21, 2022

As if. Twitter has taught us that it’s perfectly OK for some people to vomit up misinformation, even the defamatory kind, as long as said misinformation supports the right kind of politics. So we won’t be holding our breath for Ian Millhiser’s tweet to be flagged, even though by this point, Millhiser deserves to be drummed out of polite society.

Yes she did. Now I have as much evidence as you do. Clown https://t.co/tNRYljibLx — SicSemp (@LibertyFan76) March 21, 2022

See what he did there, Ian?

They just repeat this shit as if they proved it, when it never passed the wild accusation stage. That never stops a leftist though. https://t.co/LXOGZFs6Xf — Jesse Pinkman’s Roomba (@corrcomm) March 21, 2022

We can only hope that smear merchants like Ian Millhiser will get theirs someday.

