A few days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put her econ degree to work with a Twitter thread explaining capitalism, gas prices, subsidies and other things.

Now, who’s up for a lesson in socialism vs. capitalism, all in a whisper voice that might remind you of when President Biden does it? Brace for some knowledge to drop:

AOC does the Biden whisper pic.twitter.com/1MJnJlJIru — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) March 18, 2022

“Most people are not capitalists, because they don’t have capitalist money — they’re not billionaires.” Wait, you can’t be a capitalist unless you’re a billionaire? That’s interesting.

But wait, there’s more:

Holy crap she did it again pic.twitter.com/cJEmcMMdiv — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) March 18, 2022

“Socialist asmr channel” pretty much sums that up.

The real secret is she is one of those people who doesn't know what Capitalism is https://t.co/cE5z4V7f2b — The Madman (@TehMadman) March 18, 2022

There is a lot going on with almost too much to address. 1. She doesn't know what capitalism is: you don't have billions, therefore, you're not a capitalist.

2. She creates at least 1 strawman about CEO having the right to burn the planet down. Who's making this claim? https://t.co/98S9XzIJot — Blurryburgerface (@Blurryburger) March 18, 2022

Forget it, she’s on a roll!

Yesterday AOC said the correlation between fossil fuel extraction and the abduction of indigenous women is all too overlooked. So she’s having a busy week.

***

