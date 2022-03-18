A few days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put her econ degree to work with a Twitter thread explaining capitalism, gas prices, subsidies and other things.

Now, who’s up for a lesson in socialism vs. capitalism, all in a whisper voice that might remind you of when President Biden does it? Brace for some knowledge to drop:

“Most people are not capitalists, because they don’t have capitalist money — they’re not billionaires.” Wait, you can’t be a capitalist unless you’re a billionaire? That’s interesting.

But wait, there’s more:

“Socialist asmr channel” pretty much sums that up.

Forget it, she’s on a roll!

Yesterday AOC said the correlation between fossil fuel extraction and the abduction of indigenous women is all too overlooked. So she’s having a busy week.

