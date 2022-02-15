We’ll give AOC this much: girl can talk.

She can’t tell the truth to save her life, but she can talk:

huh.

We, too, would like an explanation.

More from Jewish Insider:

Interrupted by a pro-Palestinian heckler at an Austin Democratic Socialists of America event promoting the Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that supporters of Palestinians are silenced and ignored by the media.

“With media, with all this stuff, Palestine is basically a banned word. It’s censored. We don’t talk about it. No one knows about it,” she said. “Thank you for bringing it up, honestly, because we shouldn’t have to tiptoe around these things. We should be able to talk about it. And we shouldn’t allow people’s humanity to be censored.”

…

“Believing in the basic human dignity and the ability for a person to not be jailed or beaten for who they are, it does not mean that you are bigoted against any other community,” she said. “And we gotta call that for what it is.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “We need to remember that the people who are taking those tough votes are disproportionately Black, brown and women members of Congress carrying the fire.”

She compared the situation of Palestinians to undocumented immigrants detained on the U.S.’s southern border, saying, “I don’t believe that a child should be in a cage on our border and I don’t believe a child should be in a cage in the West Bank.” Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond when asked on Monday to provide examples of children being imprisoned in cages in the West Bank.