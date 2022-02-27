The Democratic Socialists of America released a statement on Saturday calling on the U.S. to leave NATO and “end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for” the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

Over to you, journos. It’s time to ask *EVERY* Squad member and other members of Congress who align with the DSA if they agree with this statement:

But will they actually do it? We doubt it:

It’s an easy question to answer!

Mike Gwin, the White House rapid response director, did call the DSA statement “shameful”:

Narrator: It was not a good statement:

Weird. AOC and all the rest don’t seem bothered by this old statement at all:

