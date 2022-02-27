The Democratic Socialists of America released a statement on Saturday calling on the U.S. to leave NATO and “end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for” the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“DSA reaffirms our call for the US to withdraw from NATO and to end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict” https://t.co/cGyd2BBn0S — Michael Powell (@powellnyt) February 27, 2022

Over to you, journos. It’s time to ask *EVERY* Squad member and other members of Congress who align with the DSA if they agree with this statement:

Multiple members of Congress are aligned with the DSA and rely on them for campaign support. Seems important for congressional reporters to ask them whether they agree with the DSA that the US should ditch NATO. https://t.co/qCPUSUIAbS — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 27, 2022

But will they actually do it? We doubt it:

So any reporters going to ask the squad members currently party of DSA (Bowman, AOC, Cori Bush, and Tlaib) if they agree with this position? https://t.co/lRJBC9LZQi — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) February 27, 2022

It’s an easy question to answer!

Hey @AOC, you belong to this group. Do you agree? https://t.co/H7pcPxVYa5 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 27, 2022

Mike Gwin, the White House rapid response director, did call the DSA statement “shameful”:

Narrator: It was not a good statement:

it’s a good statement, mike — DSA-LA (@DSA_LosAngeles) February 27, 2022

Weird. AOC and all the rest don’t seem bothered by this old statement at all:

You might want to reevaluate why you referred to the deaths of dozens of Ukrainians seeking democracy and basic freedoms in 2014 as a ‘coup’https://t.co/qfbg3GB27S — Mike Gwin (@MGwin46) February 27, 2022

