President Biden and those in his administration, along with other Democrats, have started spinning rising gas prices and inflation as “Putin’s price hikes” (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a much better name for it). Biden has also blamed sanctions against Russia:

NEW: Pres. Biden blames high inflation rates in part on Russian sanctions: "The costs we are imposing on Putin and his cronies are far more devastating than the costs we are facing." https://t.co/2I5W9gDSbp pic.twitter.com/9vBKg5xK8l — ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2022

How’s that spin selling for Team Biden? Former Obama “car czar” Steve Rattner isn’t buying it:

Well, no. These are Feb #'s and only include small Russia effect. This is Biden's inflation and he needs to own it. https://t.co/WsJjn6picV — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 10, 2022

For some reason we don’t think this administration is going to “own” anything.

Even Obama admin folks are calling BS on Biden’s attempts to blame Russia for 13+ months of bad economic policy. https://t.co/8Aj8EEHWLo — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 10, 2022

Even former Obama economic advisors aren't buying Biden's BS on inflation https://t.co/3lLI9HWCws — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) March 10, 2022

Talk like that might get Rattner put into a time-out in many lefty circles:

Making statements like that will get you kicked off MSNBC. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) March 10, 2022

Give the Biden fails enough time and perhaps even DSDNC will start to turn.

Gepetto would die of exhaustion if he had to make enough Pinocchios for honest fact-checks of this administration’s claims.

