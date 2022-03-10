President Biden and those in his administration, along with other Democrats, have started spinning rising gas prices and inflation as “Putin’s price hikes” (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a much better name for it). Biden has also blamed sanctions against Russia:

How’s that spin selling for Team Biden? Former Obama “car czar” Steve Rattner isn’t buying it:

For some reason we don’t think this administration is going to “own” anything.

Talk like that might get Rattner put into a time-out in many lefty circles:

Give the Biden fails enough time and perhaps even DSDNC will start to turn.

Gepetto would die of exhaustion if he had to make enough Pinocchios for honest fact-checks of this administration’s claims.

