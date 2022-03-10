Earlier today we told you that the Biden White House is now swinging extra hard for the gaslighting fences when it comes to spin about rising gas prices and inflation reaching a 40-year high in February. This is part of the White House’s statement with the new talking point highlighted:

At the same time, today’s inflation report is a reminder that Americans‘ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike. A large contributor to inflation this month was an increase in gas and energy prices as markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions. As I have said from the start, there will be costs at home as we impose crippling sanctions in response to Putin’s unprovoked war, but Americans can know this: the costs we are imposing on Putin and his cronies are far more devastating than the costs we are facing.

The @POTUS Twitter account made that clear again today: “Today’s inflation report is a reminder that Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike. But I am fighting to bring down the everyday prices that are squeezing Americans.”

The spin of the day for the Biden White House is “Putin’s price hike.” But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a better word for what’s happening:

The U.S. hit another 40-year inflation high in February. Bidenflation is driven by skyrocketing energy prices, which fuel price increases throughout the economy, not just for gas. Biden needs to unleash American energy production! pic.twitter.com/4Wn1bR6gYQ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 10, 2022

Considering how long this problem existed before Russia invaded Ukraine, “Bidenflation” is far more accurate than “Putin’s price hike.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.

