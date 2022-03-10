Another day, another big-top White House press briefing performance from circus clown Jen Psaki.

We’ve told you about Psaki’s absurd response to Peter Doocy’s question about how long the Biden administration plans to blame Vladimir Putin for all our country’s problems, but if we’ve learned one thing from watching Jen Psaki at these things, is that she appears to be missing the part of her brain that tells her to call in sick and let someone who doesn’t suck at this job do it for her.

That’s why we end up with a bottomless barrel of moments like this, where Jen explains that Joe Biden has given oil companies all the tools they need to increase domestic oil production:

PSAKI: Biden believes that oil companies "have the tools they need…to go get more oil." pic.twitter.com/VlkoRV64XQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2022

Well, gosh! It’s so obvious! Duh! Why didn’t the oil companies just think of going and getting more oil before? Stupid oil companies. They never think. That’s their problem. They never use their brains. Or all the great tools Joe Biden gave them.

What’s the holdup, oil companies? You heard Jen. 9,000 unused permits! Just sitting there, unused. Joe Biden is encouraging you greedy bastards to go out and drill, baby, drill! It’s not like he’s been working tirelessly to kneecap you from the get-go … oh, wait. That’s exactly what he’s been doing.

They did until Biden took office. https://t.co/szmVnWnMTc — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 10, 2022

The tools? Yes. The economic incentives of less burdensome regulations? Absolutely not. — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 10, 2022

This is provably false why is no one presenting the facts to her? — Perk (@steveperkinsjr) March 10, 2022

We’ve tried. Peter Doocy has definitely tried. The problem is that when the facts are inconvenient, as they are in this case and so many others, Jen Psaki isn’t willing to acknowledge them as facts, if she even acknowledges them at all.

