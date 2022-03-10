During today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki kicked things off by making a prediction about gas prices:

If you’re familiar with this administration’s track record on statements like that, you immediately started to prepare for gas prices to remain high for a long time.

Also at the briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy noted that the White House has started calling gas price increases and inflation “Putin’s price increases,” and asked Psaki if they’re now going to blame everything on Putin until November. Psaki’s spin was something else:

Trending

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has certainly had an effect on energy prices, but it’s certainly not the sole reason. Doocy followed up accordingly:

Bottom line: Darn right this administration’s going to keep blaming Putin for everything!

But “Putin’s price increases” or something.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a much more accurate way to describe what’s happening.

***

Related:

Smug Jen Psaki tells Peter Doocy that Fox News is ‘welcome’ to help WH ‘rebrand the rising gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike’

Jen Psaki avoids directly answering Peter Doocy’s questions about domestic oil production, opts instead for sneering condescension

Jen Psaki explains to Peter Doocy that Donald Trump is advocating for Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiJoe BidenPeter DoocyRussiaVladimir Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video