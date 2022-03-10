During today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki kicked things off by making a prediction about gas prices:

PSAKI: High gas prices will be "temporary, and not long lasting." pic.twitter.com/TFGbW373fL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2022

If you’re familiar with this administration’s track record on statements like that, you immediately started to prepare for gas prices to remain high for a long time.

Also at the briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy noted that the White House has started calling gas price increases and inflation “Putin’s price increases,” and asked Psaki if they’re now going to blame everything on Putin until November. Psaki’s spin was something else:

Doocy 🔥🔥: "inflation goes up today. The President's statement blames the #PutinPriceHike. Are you guys going to just start blaming Putin for everything until the midterms?" Psaki: "Well, we've seen the price of gas go up at least $.75 since…Putin lined up troops[.]" pic.twitter.com/WcmfcQDSWL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 10, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has certainly had an effect on energy prices, but it’s certainly not the sole reason. Doocy followed up accordingly:

Doocy: "Last month, the statement did not mention of the #PutinPriceHike. It mentioned inflation b/c of the pandemic. Why is that?" Psaki: "Well…the last 2 yrs there was a global pandemic…Global economists have…agreed…that has been the biggest contributor to date." pic.twitter.com/YcGds0nlUK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 10, 2022

Bottom line: Darn right this administration’s going to keep blaming Putin for everything!

Yes that’s exactly what they’re going to do https://t.co/0r1g2Aldaq — Breeze (@SteveBreezyy) March 10, 2022

But “Putin’s price increases” or something.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a much more accurate way to describe what’s happening.

***

Related:

Smug Jen Psaki tells Peter Doocy that Fox News is ‘welcome’ to help WH ‘rebrand the rising gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike’

Jen Psaki avoids directly answering Peter Doocy’s questions about domestic oil production, opts instead for sneering condescension

Jen Psaki explains to Peter Doocy that Donald Trump is advocating for Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon

Recommended Twitchy Video