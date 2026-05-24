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Fishy Move: Fl Gov Candidate James Fishback Marries Mystery Blonde Weeks After Ditching Crypto Girlfriend

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Governor Candidate James Fishback got married this weekend. It was particularly shocking because this wasn't the woman he was very recently dating. 

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Something smells fishy.

Controversial Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback has tied the knot with a mystery woman, after apparently calling it quits with his previous crypto-influencer girlfriend within the last three months.

Fishback, 31, a darling of Gen Z MAGA men, shared a picture of himself and the unknown blonde woman named Valeria on Saturday standing before the altar in a Catholic church in Wildwood, Fla. 

But many users pointed out that the apparent shotgun wedding came just weeks after he broke up with his previous paramour Francesca Raine.


Fishback started dating Raine, who previously went by the name “Crypto Barbie,” before deleting her social media.

See? There are silver linings. 

In the words of Sara Evans, 'you can't stop love and you can't fence time'. Clearly, they could not contain their love and had to declare their undying affection publicly for the world to see. 

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When you know, you know.

Others weren't buying it.

He's probably reveling in it.

It's like a gag gift.

Maybe it's a practical arrangement. 

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Everything is a plot by 'The Joos', obviously.

Many people knew they'd met the 'one' early on. They didn't rush right to the church on that second date, though.

Allegedly and stuff. 

 

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2026 ELECTIONS CATHOLIC CHURCH FLORIDA FLORIDA MAN JD VANCE

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