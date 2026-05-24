Fishy Move: Fl Gov Candidate James Fishback Marries Mystery Blonde Weeks After Ditching Crypto Girlfriend

Florida Governor Candidate James Fishback got married this weekend. It was particularly shocking because this wasn't the woman he was very recently dating.

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Florida gov candidate James Fishback marries mystery blonde - just weeks after ditching girlfriend https://t.co/Ci5Lvumrh3 pic.twitter.com/6OaJheTcnQ — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2026

Something smells fishy. Controversial Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback has tied the knot with a mystery woman, after apparently calling it quits with his previous crypto-influencer girlfriend within the last three months. Fishback, 31, a darling of Gen Z MAGA men, shared a picture of himself and the unknown blonde woman named Valeria on Saturday standing before the altar in a Catholic church in Wildwood, Fla. But many users pointed out that the apparent shotgun wedding came just weeks after he broke up with his previous paramour Francesca Raine.

Fishback started dating Raine, who previously went by the name “Crypto Barbie,” before deleting her social media.

Lots of people dunking on this but I’m just happy to see a groyper turn out to be straight for once. https://t.co/aGLQ048vlS — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 24, 2026

See? There are silver linings.

In the words of Sara Evans, 'you can't stop love and you can't fence time'. Clearly, they could not contain their love and had to declare their undying affection publicly for the world to see.

When you know, you know.

This guy is such a fraud. https://t.co/jS9CHn088D — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 24, 2026

Others weren't buying it.

Imagine waking up to the New York Post writing a story about your rebound. https://t.co/gRMHAx17Ok — Joe (@electionsjoe) May 24, 2026

He's probably reveling in it.

Hilarious article—this guy is truly the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/d3r0k5jFVV — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) May 24, 2026

It's like a gag gift.

Idk about you guys, but I’m not marrying a girl a met a month ago.



This is such an obvious political stunt. https://t.co/cQZLRCKEn1 — Silenced Saxon (@SilencedSaxon) May 24, 2026

He got married because she has a car. His cars keep getting repoed. https://t.co/fcvXZ2O7pR — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) May 24, 2026

Maybe it's a practical arrangement.

How did he avoid Catholic marriage prep? https://t.co/CK2mi6XQNR — 🌞⚡️3M0T🌲🌳 (@S0ulja_g0y76) May 24, 2026

Chud does what chud wants https://t.co/1l3dBgzPlc — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 (@MrWhiteGroyper) May 24, 2026

Do you think that Fishback’s behavior is bizarre?



You’re just AIPAC SLAVE!!! https://t.co/EfjGWkVD59 pic.twitter.com/i8xA1gBeHT — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 24, 2026

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Everything is a plot by 'The Joos', obviously.

I knew I wanted to marry my husband on our second date.



People claiming to care about family values should be happy for @j_fishback and wish them well. https://t.co/vryGTE8YFW — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) May 24, 2026

Many people knew they'd met the 'one' early on. They didn't rush right to the church on that second date, though.

Totally normal and organic behavior here just like his campaign https://t.co/D8ExTuyvao — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) May 24, 2026

The red flags around this guy are so glaring it’s incredible he’s actually trying to get media attention. He’ll be indicted on something within 2 years, bet on it. https://t.co/KdjDDdTZUd — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) May 24, 2026

Allegedly and stuff.

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