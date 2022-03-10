We’ve all grown quite accustomed to sitting her, watching and listening to the Biden administration so shamelessly lie to our faces. They do it every day. It’s pathological, really.

But every so often, every once in a blue moon, they tell us the truth. Not necessarily on purpose, but the truth is the truth and we’ll give them credit for being honest on the rare occasion that it happens.

It happened today during Jen Psaki’s White House press briefing. News broke this morning that inflation had hit its highest rate since 1982 (1982!), so it’s only natural that the subject would be broached with Psaki this afternoon. And it was. It was brought up by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who asked Psaki if the Biden administration plans on blaming inflation and everything else on Vladimir Putin until the midterm elections.

And inflation was brought up by another reporter, who asked Psaki if she could point to something that the Biden administration is actively doing to provide relief to Americans who are feeling its devastating effects. And that’s when Jen Psaki opened her mouth and a nugget of truth came tumbling out:

REPORTER: "Americans woke up to another round of headlines about inflation this morning. Is there something you want to point to that's what the White House is doing to provide short term relief?" PSAKI: "A huge part of what we've done has had an impact already." pic.twitter.com/IUSnV8NZvS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2022

“A huge part of what we’ve done has had an impact already.” Well, Jen, you’re right about that.

That is right, what Biden has done definitely had an impact — DAGGS, FRANKLIN (@FranklinDaggs) March 10, 2022

True. It's made everything worse. But that's an impact. https://t.co/9CSmJXLdtC — Robert Myers (@Rondo2) March 10, 2022

Yeah, made it WORSE! — Mac Mystery (@mac_mystery) March 10, 2022

That's the *@#*#&#^! problem!!! — LostInSF (@Sheinfield) March 10, 2022

We have to assume that’s not how she meant for it to come across, but that’s how we’re going to interpret it. Because we can. Because it’s the truth.

TFW you say something you think helps, but… — Grendel (@2020KAGDJT) March 10, 2022

Better luck next time, Jen.

