Joe Biden is more than happy to extoll the virtues of clean, green energy. But when he’s too busy and can’t be super comprehensive, he turns to his faithful sidekick Jen Psaki to pick up the electric torch and run with it.

Unfortunately for Joe Biden, Jen Psaki has a tendency to trip and faceplant before she even gets going.

At today’s White House press briefing, Psaki’s nemesis Peter Doocy posed a very simple, straightforward question to her about just how committed her boss is to spreading the Gospel of Clean Energy and not just talking the talk, but walking the walk. Or, in this case, driving the drive:

REPORTER: "Does [Biden] own an electric vehicle?" PSAKI: ……………… pic.twitter.com/U7MnoeRj7G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

A simple “yes” or “no” would suffice, Jen. We understand why you’d want to bust out your tap shoes and do a little dance number instead of answering Doocy’s question, but the fact remains that the American people still deserve an answer. Does President Joe Biden, Climate Steward of America, our last best hope in the War on Climate Change, own an electric vehicle, and if not, why not?

Now ask everybody else in his administration and make them travel exclusively by electric transportation. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 10, 2022

Ooo, that’d be a great follow-up question! Too bad Jen wouldn’t give us a straight answer to that one, either.

Funny how defensive she got — Bengals Bender (@WhoDey2112) March 10, 2022

If by “funny” you mean “predictable,” then yeah. It was hilarious.

The answer is no, no he doesn’t — cattlecall (@cattlecall3) March 10, 2022

Do as I say not as I do — SportsNet_USA (@SportsNet_USA) March 10, 2022

It’s the Biden administration mantra.

