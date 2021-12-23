Yesterday Jon Gabriel pointed out how White House crisis comms works in four easy steps:

White House Crisis Comms:

1) It isn't happening

2) It isn't happening

3) It isn't happening

4) We fixed that thing that wasn't happening https://t.co/tC4E1A8wVL — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 22, 2021

Nobody highlights that more on a daily basis than White House press secretary Jen Psaki, whose recent takes on the economy have evolved with amazing speed. For example, the supply chain crisis went from “not happening” to “we fixed it” in record time. The New York Post’s Karol Markowicz has pointed out what happened and who, to a large degree, is giving this administration a pass:

Jen Psaki going from "we're not the postal service" to taking credit for Christmas presents arriving on time could only happen with a compliant, friendly media. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 23, 2021

Remember in October when Psaki mocked supply chain concerns by saying “the tragedy of a treadmill delayed”? Fast forward to this week when President Biden claimed that a predicted supply chain crisis “never happened” while Psaki said this administration “saved Christmas.” There are other examples.

Covid treatment is not our focus to treatment pill approved the next day — TE Pete (@tinaincc) December 23, 2021

*Americans realize the cluster that is the supply chain and plan Christmas accordingly*

The admin: we did it! We saved Christmas!!https://t.co/6sHgeIwkLF — Tripp (@cbomar_3) December 23, 2021

Yesterday White House chief of staff Ron Klain used a New York Times story in an attempt to prove claims of a supply chain crisis amounted to an “over-hyped narrative” and that, thanks to the Biden administration, an economic mess was averted. However, the article Klain (and many others in this administration, including Psaki) cited said nothing about Team Biden having anything to do with solving the problem. And then there’s the issue of gas prices:

Just like how 10 months of rising gas prices by 10-50% was outside their control, but a lowering of 12 cents over over the next 1 month was all due to the admin. The way they want it both ways on seemingly EVERYTHING, is quite exhausting and see thru. — Billy&TheCloneasaurus (@rubock) December 23, 2021

As Markowicz indicated earlier, imagine this administration’s troubles if the media weren’t largely subservient water carriers for the Democratic Party.

And something similar to "If you don't want to notice inflation, don't buy things"? — Jeff Z (@zmancorpa) December 23, 2021

The issue of inflation brought with it a similar spin from the White House that the supply chain crisis did. Biden, Psaki and the rest went from “it isn’t happening” to “it’s transitory” to “it only seems bad because there’s a doomsday narrative coming from the media.”

I remember when Psaki told us that inflation was “transitory.”

Now even CNN is admitting that it “is not slowing down any time soon.”

Dems lie while we peasants starve! — Suffer Fools Gladly (@galardmills) December 23, 2021

This administration’s “solution” to inflation is to want to spend a few trillion additional dollars that they expect us to believe will alleviate that problem. When it comes to insanity, this administration has no supply chain problem.

