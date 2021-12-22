We told you earlier about White House chief of staff Ron Klain using a NY Times headline in an attempt to prove that “supply chain crisis” is an “overhyped narrative.” Klain either didn’t actually read the article or hopes nobody else does, because the story doesn’t prove what he thinks it does.

But the White House’s spin is now set, and President Biden is also pretending what’s happening isn’t happening:

Is that so?

Trending

Biden also clearly doesn’t care about the effect his attempted vaccine mandate that would affect many truckers wouldn’t create supply chain problems:

It’s almost like the White House wants problems to get worse so they can later blame it on the Senate for not passing the “Build Back Better” bill.

Maybe Biden thinks he could use his truck driving skills to step in and help out.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenSupply chain crisisU.S. economy

Recommended Twitchy Video