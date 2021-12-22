We told you earlier about White House chief of staff Ron Klain using a NY Times headline in an attempt to prove that “supply chain crisis” is an “overhyped narrative.” Klain either didn’t actually read the article or hopes nobody else does, because the story doesn’t prove what he thinks it does.

But the White House’s spin is now set, and President Biden is also pretending what’s happening isn’t happening:

President Biden, at his supply chain meeting: "We heard a lot of dire warnings about supply chain problems leading to a crisis around the holidays, so we acted." "The much-predicted crisis didn't occur. Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered, shelves are not empty." pic.twitter.com/1lhvtnfc7z — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 22, 2021

"The much-predicted crisis didn't occur," says @POTUS of #supplychain issues. "Packages are moving, goods are being delivered, shelves are not empty." pic.twitter.com/dqGSUchUBB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 22, 2021

Joe Biden says the supply chain “crisis didn’t actually occur.” That’s completely false. pic.twitter.com/zSmIjMKzk9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2021

Is that so?

Houston, Texas toy shop owner: "There's a lot of us explaining to people that we don't have what they might be looking for." "There's a lot of things that were expected two months ago…it's still in the water." pic.twitter.com/GAeVBg8lMz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2021

A family furniture business in Savanna, Georgia has "half it's usually inventory." Some orders take "at least six months." pic.twitter.com/Kt08GCX5gs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2021

Not a single new Subaru for sale on the lot in America — Mike Jopek (@mikejopek) December 22, 2021

Walter is out of touch with reality.. actually out of touch with everything https://t.co/sOoc7vMnpm pic.twitter.com/YfS52Z5s4s — Jennifer Richey (@jmrichey81) December 22, 2021

I work in the world of supply chains, it absolutely occurred and potentially worse than people realize. What a POS. https://t.co/23W3NNTCTp — Keith Anthony🇺🇸 (@KeithAnthony629) December 22, 2021

Relying on the media to run with whatever he makes up! That sums up this admin! https://t.co/wYJoMgT8Kl — Ol_Jarhead (@bzz_man) December 22, 2021

Biden also clearly doesn’t care about the effect his attempted vaccine mandate that would affect many truckers wouldn’t create supply chain problems:

REPORTER: "The trucking industry is petitioning the Supreme Court to repeal your vaccine mandate. They think it's going to harm the supply chain recovery. What do you say?" JOE BIDEN: "I say no." pic.twitter.com/XNiSoAQhPa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2021

It’s almost like the White House wants problems to get worse so they can later blame it on the Senate for not passing the “Build Back Better” bill.

The CEO of the American Trucking Association said Biden’s vaccine mandate would be “catastrophic." 37% of the drivers "not only said 'no,' but 'hell no’” to the mandate.pic.twitter.com/xHVL761aJT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2021

Maybe Biden thinks he could use his truck driving skills to step in and help out.

It’s worked out fine for the health care indus… oh, wait a minute… — GAT (@thauvega) December 22, 2021

stock up — Mr Tea (@Michael22883402) December 22, 2021

Must American truckers would quit rather than comply with Biden’s political agenda, but he and the Democrats don’t care. https://t.co/2aj8JbFh5p — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 22, 2021

