This morning, Jen Psaki let us all know that she, for one, hasn’t had any problems finding Christmas gifts or anything really.

Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen. Also shelves are stocked at 90% (pre-pandemic levels are 91%) https://t.co/THrlScmXwf — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 22, 2021

Her condescension is quite disgusting. But if there’s anyone out there who can make her look compassionate by comparison, it’s White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who had this to say to people complaining about difficulties finding things they need:

Merry Christmas to all, and to this over-hyped narrative, a Good Night. https://t.co/bXnvrUFmea — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 22, 2021

Americans who can no longer afford to buy the gifts that they may not even be able to find anymore are just overhyping the narrative. When they say that they can’t afford the gas they need to drive all over town looking for basic food staples that have gotten a lot more expensive, they’re just overhyping the narrative.

Seems kinda hard to take credit for having turned the tide with the considerable number of supply chain actions the administration has touted in recent weeks if their position is it was all just a media narrative, but 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/OVyiGVDcni — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) December 22, 2021

Just like Psaki, Klain apparently failed to read the New York Times article in question.

Notably, there is not a single piece of evidence in this article that the Biden administration's policies had anything to do with this. The article credits consumers, companies, and delivery services for adjusting to meet the expected delays. https://t.co/6ikmVrZnYP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 22, 2021

Maybe it’s the Biden administration who’s overhyping a narrative.

Talkers are out at the White House this morning. This story doesn’t suggest Biden had anything to do with it, and makes clear problems still persist for a lot of people. But we haven’t seen the WH seize this hard since they were pushing for positive stories on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/MnNWTVnamf — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 22, 2021

It’s definitely the Biden administration who’s overhyping narratives.

Sweet. I’ll just go down to the store and grab one of those rapid Covid te… — JRP (@JRPSD) December 22, 2021

The Biden administration is full of utterly loathsome people.

Why can't I find any cream cheese, Ron? — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 22, 2021

As long as Ron can keep getting his caviar, he doesn’t care.

Do any of you bother trying to read the room at this point?

I'm immunocompromised; isolated because of no public #COVID19 layered mitigation.

I rely on the supply chain for everything; medication, food.

Narrative? Another shortage of Lysol, rubbing alcohol, basic necessities. 🙄 https://t.co/imZiueGry1 — Robyn Ruth (@Robyn_TRuth) December 22, 2021

Genuinely one of the worst communicators in a generation https://t.co/GN9CPiPobQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 22, 2021

