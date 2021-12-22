It’s important to try to see the good in everyone, but dammit if Jen Psaki is making that incredibly difficult for us.

If you’re one of the unfortunate people who’s been having trouble tracking down the gifts you want to buy for your loved ones this holiday season, well, Jen would like to inform you that you effectively don’t exist. You certainly don’t exist to her:

Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen. Also shelves are stocked at 90% (pre-pandemic levels are 91%) https://t.co/THrlScmXwf — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 22, 2021

I truthfully have had no problems getting anything I have needed for Christmas or in general. I’m waiting for all the republicans to say “great job!” — WiN! (@WadeN43) December 22, 2021

How nice for Jen. Lucky her.

First of all:

Notably, there is not a single piece of evidence in this article that the Biden administration's policies had anything to do with this. The article credits consumers, companies, and delivery services for adjusting to meet the expected delays. https://t.co/6ikmVrZnYP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 22, 2021

Weird victory lap. The article credits early consumer shopping and delivery companies hiring more people while also highlighting the continued crisis and increased costs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ax92ru8SzS — Omicron Prime 🗽 (@Armyfool1) December 22, 2021

And second of all … good GAWD, she’s awful. Just garbage. Who does she think she’s impressing with her sneering elitism?

At least that's what your two personal assistants tell you. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 22, 2021

… and pulling every sympathy and decency muscle in the process.

GP Not even at-home COVID tests? — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 22, 2021

Actually could have used easy, affordable access to rapid tests for xmas … https://t.co/36trlP62HR — Jonathan Schumann (@jon_shoe) December 22, 2021

She’s probably got a whole case of ’em. She’s special like that.

Her kids are happy wearing face cloths 8 hours a day forever and she hasn’t seen empty shelves. WTF is everyone’s problem. https://t.co/m78GeG4dps — Occupy Big Meat (@Deplorable1520) December 22, 2021

Jen Psaki inspires very little other than seething anger.

My Black Friday purchases were supposed to be delivered last week but now are backordered until Dec 31 https://t.co/rUJcG2NrSu — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) December 22, 2021

I’m STILL waiting on gifts I ordered at the beginning of December and my family’s Christmas is tomorrow. So yeah, I’ve had issues. 🤡 world. https://t.co/4A2oxQMEBd — Anna ✝️✨ (@annah038) December 22, 2021

Have you needed service on your HVAC system at home lately, cupcake? Needed a new fridge, by chance? — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 22, 2021

We currently have an 11 month lead time on convection ovens, 8 months for refrigerated merchandisers, 6 months on fryers, and 5 months on walk-in coolers. There's more to the economy than rich people's consumer goods, Jenny. https://t.co/pvh9DfIMQl — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) December 22, 2021

I still can’t find certain flavors of cat food. I’m having to print photos of presents because they will arrive after Christmas. This is not normal. You are not even doing an adequate job. — e-beth (@ebeth360) December 22, 2021

If it doesn’t directly affect Jen Psaki, she couldn’t care less.

BREAKING NEWS: Those with direct connections to the most powerful office in the world have no trouble getting the goods they want https://t.co/dAiWgD4NMK — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) December 22, 2021

The President's Press Secretary hasn't had any issues locating items she needs. She cattily indicates this with, "hard same," dismissing the very real problems many Americans who don't work for the President face. https://t.co/wsYB8lxHm9 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 22, 2021

Imagine working for the President of the United States and thinking your consumer experience in any way mirrors that of average Americans. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 22, 2021

Imagine touting your boss as someone who cares about working Americans while telling working Americans that their concerns are overblown and illegitimate.

How is this White House communications operation so tone deaf? Here we have both “if I didn’t experience a problem, the problem doesn’t exist” AND “we deserve more credit because I’m not experiencing the supply chain/inflation issues others are.” https://t.co/oEjVLDUKOX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 22, 2021

This tone isn't serving her well. First, it it talks down to the people who (of no fault of their own) have had problems. Second, doesn't account for inflation. Third, if the one thing someone needs is a rapid test. Well, not everyone had an office that has plenty every day. https://t.co/lgPvCe1bDL — Brittany (@bccover) December 22, 2021

There are lots of people who've had issues finding items they need for Christmas. We know that even if people can find these items, they are prob paying more for them. That means hardship for millions, and press sec's of "well, *I* haven't had an issue, so there" is a bad look. — Brittany (@bccover) December 22, 2021

We've had a ton of bare shelves where I live, price increases, and our gas prices haven't dropped a penny in weeks (I know in some places it is, which is welcome news). One can't assume that their experience is the same as everyone else's. — Brittany (@bccover) December 22, 2021

AND as the WH Press Sec, talking down to people who are struggling with those very real problems because you're frustrated that you're in the middle of a bad news cycle won't help. Even if it is just a tweet, it's a sign of a larger problem in their comms dept. — Brittany (@bccover) December 22, 2021

The entire Biden administration is rotten to the core.

Should have asked Santa for a decent approval rating then https://t.co/8QPU6A5KFJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 22, 2021

“not hard same” – people working multiple minimum wage jobs to live and who are now paying more for basic goods. But I’m sure you guys will do great in November with this attitude. https://t.co/UXfJSoxdTc — Mick Xander (@MickXander22) December 22, 2021

Revolting.

She really is a nasty piece of work https://t.co/h5cdHSnIdN — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) December 22, 2021

She really, really is.

But that doesn’t mean she’s completely useless … if nothing else, she serves as a big dirty window into the way the Biden administration thinks.

Keep that arrogance going, Red. https://t.co/Rg3ZKFBGa3 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 22, 2021

