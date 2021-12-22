It’s important to try to see the good in everyone, but dammit if Jen Psaki is making that incredibly difficult for us.

If you’re one of the unfortunate people who’s been having trouble tracking down the gifts you want to buy for your loved ones this holiday season, well, Jen would like to inform you that you effectively don’t exist. You certainly don’t exist to her:

How nice for Jen. Lucky her.

First of all:

And second of all … good GAWD, she’s awful. Just garbage. Who does she think she’s impressing with her sneering elitism?

… and pulling every sympathy and decency muscle in the process.

She’s probably got a whole case of ’em. She’s special like that.

Jen Psaki inspires very little other than seething anger.

If it doesn’t directly affect Jen Psaki, she couldn’t care less.

Imagine touting your boss as someone who cares about working Americans while telling working Americans that their concerns are overblown and illegitimate.

The entire Biden administration is rotten to the core.

Revolting.

She really, really is.

But that doesn’t mean she’s completely useless … if nothing else, she serves as a big dirty window into the way the Biden administration thinks.

