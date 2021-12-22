As we told you earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave credit to the Biden administration for saving Christmas. And yes, Psaki literally said that:

Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen. Also shelves are stocked at 90% (pre-pandemic levels are 91%) https://t.co/THrlScmXwf — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 22, 2021

Jen Psaki: "As The New York Times said today, Christmas gifts are arriving on time…Good news. We've saved Christmas & that is b/c President Biden recognized this challenge early, acted as an honest broker…& focused on addressing…problems across the global supply chain." pic.twitter.com/LcokMvRHso — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 22, 2021

President Biden previously said that a “much-predicted crisis” with the supply chain never materialized, all while Psaki gave this administration credit for fixing it just in time.

All that led Jon Gabriel to explain Biden White House crisis comms in four easy steps:

White House Crisis Comms:

1) It isn't happening

2) It isn't happening

3) It isn't happening

4) We fixed that thing that wasn't happening https://t.co/tC4E1A8wVL — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 22, 2021

“We fixed the thing that never happened” is so very on-brand for this administration!

Well, not really, but we'll still tell you that we fixed it. — Theresa Sickles (@tsickles321) December 22, 2021

"Take that Scrooge…" Such persuasion and tact from the White House Press Secretary. https://t.co/mfIAM6VujM — Nathaniel Wright and History (@NateAndHist) December 22, 2021

