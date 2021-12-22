As we told you earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave credit to the Biden administration for saving Christmas. And yes, Psaki literally said that:

President Biden previously said that a “much-predicted crisis” with the supply chain never materialized, all while Psaki gave this administration credit for fixing it just in time.

All that led Jon Gabriel to explain Biden White House crisis comms in four easy steps:

“We fixed the thing that never happened” is so very on-brand for this administration!

