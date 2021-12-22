Earlier, Jen Psaki blew off many Americans’ very real struggles to find and afford Christmas gifts and goods in general, citing a New York Times article as evidence that things are going great while conveniently leaving out details that poked holes in her narrative.

Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen. Also shelves are stocked at 90% (pre-pandemic levels are 91%) https://t.co/THrlScmXwf — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 22, 2021

Well, in case she hadn’t already made it clear enough that she and the Biden administration couldn’t care less about what so many Americans are dealing with, she doubled down at today’s White House press briefing:

Jen Psaki: "As The New York Times said today, Christmas gifts are arriving on time…Good news. We've saved Christmas & that is b/c President Biden recognized this challenge early, acted as an honest broker…& focused on addressing…problems across the global supply chain." pic.twitter.com/LcokMvRHso — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 22, 2021

Narrator: Joe Biden has not, in fact, acted as an honest broker.

Nor — as it should go without saying — is Jen Psaki.

"We're not the Postal Service" is what Jen Psaki actually said when asked if Christmas gifts were going to arrive on time. https://t.co/A7slfysyGZ — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 22, 2021

As if we’ve all just forgotten everything she’s said.

Wow — Chris Emmerson McCall (@MccallChris) December 22, 2021

wow she says it with a straight face — Here's Johnny (@johnnyrwhitsett) December 22, 2021

Kudos to her for being able to say this with a straight face 🤥 https://t.co/DvK8hqspa0 — kylee richardson (@kyleerichards17) December 22, 2021

How does she say this without busting out laughing https://t.co/FuwH73BHxr — david henise (@dhenise52) December 22, 2021

She really said "we saved Christmas." LOL. I'm sure the lefty cable news people will not call her out on this, because state media. https://t.co/8U1WYZWSKE — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 22, 2021

Maybe they won’t, but we sure as hell will. Because what she’s doing is downright offensive.

hall of fame gaslighting https://t.co/mO18blQJck — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 22, 2021

went from death and despair to "we saved Christmas", what a joke https://t.co/yFZYjGMkG7 — Josh Chamberlain (@RonaldReagan64) December 22, 2021

This woman knows no shame https://t.co/L7GcKYGS2Z — Steve Yeater (@syeater) December 22, 2021

She has to be the most evil person in this country. She cares nothing about honesty — notforme (@griffhook14) December 22, 2021

She’s certainly not doing herself any favors when she pulls this kind of crap.

