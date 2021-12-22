Earlier, Jen Psaki blew off many Americans’ very real struggles to find and afford Christmas gifts and goods in general, citing a New York Times article as evidence that things are going great while conveniently leaving out details that poked holes in her narrative.

Well, in case she hadn’t already made it clear enough that she and the Biden administration couldn’t care less about what so many Americans are dealing with, she doubled down at today’s White House press briefing:

Narrator: Joe Biden has not, in fact, acted as an honest broker.

Nor — as it should go without saying — is Jen Psaki.

As if we’ve all just forgotten everything she’s said.

Maybe they won’t, but we sure as hell will. Because what she’s doing is downright offensive.

She’s certainly not doing herself any favors when she pulls this kind of crap.

Ron Klain’s Christmas message to Americans is that the idea that they can’t find and afford goods is just an ‘over-hyped narrative’

