Today, speaking from the fake White House set, President Biden said an expected supply chain crisis “didn’t occur”:

President Biden, at his supply chain meeting: "We heard a lot of dire warnings about supply chain problems leading to a crisis around the holidays, so we acted." "The much-predicted crisis didn't occur. Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered, shelves are not empty." pic.twitter.com/1lhvtnfc7z — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 22, 2021

Did you see something pictured in the fake window behind Biden?

Biden breaks out the Fake White House set again and puts fake container ships in the background outside of the fake windows. This Administration is so weird. pic.twitter.com/AutF1esCMk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2021

That’s just sad. The next thing you know the backdrop will feature a photo of a gas station with last year’s prices.

Its like theyre mocking us at this point. God, i cannot wait for midterms. — kingarthas2 (@kingarthas21) December 22, 2021

The Truman Show Part II — Will T (@cosmicdebris65) December 22, 2021

Fake sets? Everything is a charade. And yet we are supposed to trust these people? What happened to speaking from the Oval Office? #whosrunningourcountry https://t.co/A8nQuaxLjB — Kathleen Evans (@Rockcitymom68) December 22, 2021

Is Brandon not allowed in the actual Oval Office? https://t.co/cDhK3kXafG — DB (@MrMustardVol) December 22, 2021

Straight out of North Korea. https://t.co/UHKzdpKQp3 — Jonathan Moore (@Myr226) December 22, 2021

This administration cannot do anything without a dose of deception. https://t.co/7mtFJATfOu — Sapper2Zero (@Sapper2Z) December 22, 2021

I think someone else is using the oval office. https://t.co/uk8sWkVUkl — Lu Blakey (@lulubell2141) December 22, 2021

The phoniness of everything this administration does speaks volumes because reality doesn’t cooperate with them.

