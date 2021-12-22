Today, speaking from the fake White House set, President Biden said an expected supply chain crisis “didn’t occur”:

That’s just sad. The next thing you know the backdrop will feature a photo of a gas station with last year’s prices.

The phoniness of everything this administration does speaks volumes because reality doesn’t cooperate with them.

