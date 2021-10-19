If everyone could just relax about supply chain issues, that’d be great. Especially for Jen Psaki, who’s been in the uncomfortable position of having to explain that things aren’t ackshually as terrible as they are.

Those damn online shoppers who want their furniture and treadmills and food and who are too dumb to realize that their wages are up … they’re the worst, is she right?

That’s real nice, Jen.

Trending

Someone needs to walk a few million miles in regular Americans’ non-designer shoes.

They don’t want to know.

With every fiber of their being.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: furnituregoodsJen Psakionline shoppingSupply Chainsupply chainstreadmills