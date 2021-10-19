If everyone could just relax about supply chain issues, that’d be great. Especially for Jen Psaki, who’s been in the uncomfortable position of having to explain that things aren’t ackshually as terrible as they are.

After Jen Psaki claims "serious progress" on port delays, @CeciliaVega reminds her that there are still 100 ships waiting to enter and unload at LA and Long Beach – breaking last month's record of 97 vessels waiting https://t.co/K7pqlzIDzL — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 19, 2021

Jen Psaki now blaming online shopping for supply chain issues and port delays — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 19, 2021

NOW – Psaki: Backlog at US ports because more goods are being ordered. "People have more money and the wages are up."pic.twitter.com/OzosiGnmRz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2021

Those damn online shoppers who want their furniture and treadmills and food and who are too dumb to realize that their wages are up … they’re the worst, is she right?

.@PressSec makes light of supply chain issues, laughing about "the tragedy of the treadmill that's delayed." pic.twitter.com/bQdKyCRskb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2021

That’s real nice, Jen.

It's all a joke to her https://t.co/cTFih9w2pV — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) October 19, 2021

This is how she's "rebuilding the trust of 'the American people'" pic.twitter.com/FcqdRhrHAO — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) October 19, 2021

Someone needs media training. https://t.co/R4Co4EmLON — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) October 19, 2021

Someone needs to walk a few million miles in regular Americans’ non-designer shoes.

These people really don’t have any idea what the real world is like — Roger Clarvin (@ClarvinRoger) October 19, 2021

They don’t want to know.

What if they're treadmills being delivered to gyms? Do those owners not get impacted by a lack of equipment? Never mind that staying healthy and in shape isn't such a bad thing with COVID out there. — AdamInHTownTX (Let's Go Brandon!) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 19, 2021

My level of contempt for this adminstration is reaching record highs https://t.co/PWuHuSHAhR — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) October 19, 2021

This will make its way into GOP attack ads. And it should. https://t.co/y8hhQddbA9 — BMP (@BlMarketParade) October 19, 2021

Ignorance and arrogance is a hell of a combo. — Nuclear Ironman 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) October 19, 2021

The privileged are laughing at you. They don't follow their own rules and they don't care that you are struggling. https://t.co/wXUEuo43Po — NewJerseyDork_Defiant! (@NathanWurtzel) October 19, 2021

Just wow. These people hate you. https://t.co/DPYHmrmuy2 — Christi (@saltymarg1) October 19, 2021

These people really hate you. — Leesa (@lizza_vb) October 19, 2021

With every fiber of their being.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.