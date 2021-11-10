There must have been some sort of emergency meeting last night at the White House, because Biden administration officials have simultaneously shifted into spin overdrive as news about inflation, energy prices and supply chain issues continue to worsen.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates shared a quote that takes the “simply pretend it’s not happening” approach by blaming the media:

.@EricBoehlert: "A wave of good news for Biden wrecks media's doomsday narrative" https://t.co/h3iSn3JQfV — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) November 10, 2021

“Wave”? A slight ripple if even that.

Paul Krugman provided the Biden White House with an assist Bates was also happy to share:

.@paulkrugman: "Inflation and shortages of some goods are real issues, but much of the economic discontent seems to be based on news reports and partisan leanings" https://t.co/kNuTeoARYx — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) November 10, 2021

Naturally White House chief of staff Ron Klain liked Krugman’s spin:

However, the inflation rate sure doesn’t sound like a media creation:

New inflation numbers worse than expected: the consumer price index surges 6.2% in October – the highest since December 1990 — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) November 10, 2021

BREAKING: U.S. inflation was up 6.2% in October over a year ago. That’s the highest inflation in 31 years. Inflation was up 0.9% in Oct. alone, a much higher increase than 0.4% in Sept. and 0.3% in August. Prices are rising for food, energy, shelter, used cars and new cars. — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 10, 2021

Inflation is at 6.2%, a three decade high. It's going higher. Be prepared. — Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker (@NancyTracker) November 10, 2021

6.2% CPI?!!! Holy f. This is going to get very very bad. https://t.co/ucpSBpt8Z0 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 10, 2021

Don’t worry, according to this administration, it’s all been invented by the media (that largely helped carry Biden into office on their shoulders).

White House rapid response director Mike Gwin had this to offer:

"Jobs, jabs, infrastructure, prosperity and peace: Thank President Biden for his service"https://t.co/M8k5u6l8Rw — Mike Gwin (@MGwin46) November 10, 2021

Feeling gaslit yet?

Tell me you’re out of touch with reality without telling me you’re out of touch with reality. https://t.co/wkWk1T9PDA — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 10, 2021

Tell America you live in a state of delusion without saying delusional. https://t.co/bu8kdiMiJX — Amazon Post- Democracy Dies of breakthrough COVID (@dying_democracy) November 10, 2021

And it’s likely we haven’t seen anything yet. President Biden just acknowledged that inflation is getting very bad, but claims spending a few trillion more dollars will help bring it down.

Recommended Twitchy Video