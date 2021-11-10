In case you missed it, Joe Biden’s bold plan to grow the economy has been working out extraordinarily well for big fans of inflation:

BREAKING: CPI surged 6.2% in October, hitting its highest point in more than 30 years. https://t.co/BH9hgv5npl pic.twitter.com/RETKPp8YjR — CNBC (@CNBC) November 10, 2021

But as self-proclaimed not-fans-of-inflation, we’re less than excited about this development.

Perhaps President Biden can put our minds at ease:

A messaging shift from Biden on inflation today, tho no immediate sign of a policy shift. No more talk about “transitory”. pic.twitter.com/RV2vRZahcW — Jim Tankersley (@jimtankersley) November 10, 2021

OK, so it’s no longer “transitory,” then. Good to know.

Even more important to know is that it still isn’t Joe Biden’s fault:

No speech, but Joe Biden issues a 455-word statement in reaction to inflation numbers pic.twitter.com/S2I3lotb3X — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 10, 2021

The skyrocketing inflation is due to rising energy costs, and Joe Biden’s administration has absolutely nothing to do with that! Except of course for having policies that would necessarily drive energy costs way up.

GP Joe Biden is a lying sack of dung. The economy is not in better shape today than when he took office. And the notion that the current inflation is due to market manipulation is insulting. https://t.co/pII1QZApLO — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 10, 2021

The important thing to remember is that other than the inflation stuff, the economy is doing great. And it’ll do even better once Joe’s brilliant Build Back Better plan can be set in motion.

Is this a joke? To counter inflation, Congress needs to pass the BBB? Seriously? — Ocular Carpenter (@ocularcarpenter) November 10, 2021

Seriously. It’s the only way to be sure that we can fix this pesky inflation problem.

Would you believe that the solution to this problem is to give Joe Biden what he wanted all along? What a coincidence! https://t.co/TlkE8B2F0T — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2021

“I alone can fix it.”

You just wait and see how great it’s gonna be. You wait and see!

The adults are in charge. Remain calm. All is well. pic.twitter.com/tzPplaZKx1 — Pete Tomaselli (@PTomaselli) November 10, 2021

