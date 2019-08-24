Joe Biden’s gaffes have gotten so frequent that his campaign team has reportedly considered limiting his appearances. Maybe that would be a good idea, because his gaffes are coming in bunches now. In the same week the 2020 hopeful and former veep said that MLK and RFK were assassinated in the late 1970s, Biden made this claim:

Another Biden gaffe: "You had over 40 kids shot at Kent State on a beautiful lawn by the National Guard," @JoeBiden said. In actuality, 4 were killed and 9 others injured. https://t.co/ssH1urFonT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 24, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

“Things changed,” he added. “You had over 40 kids shot at Kent State on a beautiful lawn by the National Guard.” However, Biden’s claim about the Kent State shooting is not accurate, as four students were killed and nine others injured when members of the Ohio National Guard opened fire on a crowd gathered for a protest.

A few months ago Biden had a different number (that was still wrong):

Missed a spot! https://t.co/vHqXfmluH8 rushes to defend Biden from a negative impression, missing his mangled Kent State history. He claimed 17 students died. He was only off by 13. https://t.co/Ob5252BbKu — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 9, 2019

Oh, Joe.

Close enough. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 24, 2019

That's a bad one. https://t.co/PiKt20T7sx — Against bad things (@JohnnyPixelface) August 24, 2019

At least he didn’t get the decade wrong this time https://t.co/T5kzsE5Zxe — Paul E Ferrante (@FerranteGiants) August 24, 2019

***

Related:

