WTF WTF WTF?
Joe Biden Asks Audience to Imagine Obama's Assassination
— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) August 23, 2019
He really did this:
""Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee," Mr. Biden said, recalling the tumult of 1968.'"
— Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) August 23, 2019
Biden also recalled how people used to say he was “gay” for supporting the E.R.A.:
Biden in NH imagines if Obama had been assassinated and then recalls his early activism on issues like the ERA that ends with him remembering people saying: "'Well, you know why Biden is for the E.R.A., he's probably gay.' Not a joke."
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 23, 2019
Biden then made a stop at the fittingly-named Loon Lake where he trashed Trump:
Biden trashing Trump during a speech on the shores of Loon Lake in New Hampshire. Some folks are listening in their canoes.
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 23, 2019
Your 2020 frontrunner, everyone! He’s got the jokes:
Biden asks that, if Trump’s presidency never really happened but someone “made a movie about it, do you think anybody would believe it?”
Biden then intones in a deeply religious voice mocking the president’s recent words: “I am the savior!”
“I mean,” Biden says, “c’mon man.”
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 23, 2019
***
