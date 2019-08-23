WTF WTF WTF?

Joe Biden Asks Audience to Imagine Obama’s Assassination https://t.co/bTnSb5PZPs — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) August 23, 2019

He really did this:

"“Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee,” Mr. Biden said, recalling the tumult of 1968.'"https://t.co/uL8wHvJ90k — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) August 23, 2019

Biden also recalled how people used to say he was “gay” for supporting the E.R.A.:

Biden in NH imagines if Obama had been assassinated and then recalls his early activism on issues like the ERA that ends with him remembering people saying: “'Well, you know why Biden is for the E.R.A., he’s probably gay.' Not a joke." https://t.co/RDADJdVBpv — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 23, 2019

Biden then made a stop at the fittingly-named Loon Lake where he trashed Trump:

Biden trashing Trump during a speech on the shores of Loon Lake in New Hampshire. Some folks are listening in their canoes. pic.twitter.com/yH5URxas4k — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 23, 2019

Your 2020 frontrunner, everyone! He’s got the jokes:

Biden asks that, if Trump’s presidency never really happened but someone “made a movie about it, do you think anybody would believe it?” Biden then intones in a deeply religious voice mocking the president’s recent words: “I am the savior!” “I mean,” Biden says, “c’mon man.” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 23, 2019

***

