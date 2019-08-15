According to polls, overall Joe Biden continues to be the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination next year. However, it seems like every time Biden opens his mouth something that makes his campaign management cringe comes out of his mouth. What’s a possible solution?

El. Oh. El.

So they might have to put a muzzle on Joe and maybe also tie down his hands? Sounds like a winning approach! What could possibly go wrong?

It’s been a tried and not-so-true strategy.

Maybe the Biden campaign could convince the media to report limited appearances by the candidate as his most recent form of “self care.”

