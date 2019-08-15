According to polls, overall Joe Biden continues to be the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination next year. However, it seems like every time Biden opens his mouth something that makes his campaign management cringe comes out of his mouth. What’s a possible solution?

NEW: Biden allies float idea of scaling back events to limit his verbal flubs https://t.co/Q2Ym6GoBwK pic.twitter.com/aeI6l1Gn5r — The Hill (@thehill) August 15, 2019

El. Oh. El.

Imagine running with "I'm the ELECTABLE one" as your lone campaign message while simultaneously being so unlikable that your main campaign strategy is to hide — Smoke fish everyday (@SaltyAlaskan) August 15, 2019

So they might have to put a muzzle on Joe and maybe also tie down his hands? Sounds like a winning approach! What could possibly go wrong?

Scaling back worked well for Hillary https://t.co/wxLgVrQCdK — Justine Barron (@jewstein3000) August 15, 2019

Hiding from the public while running for POTUS didn't work for Gam-Gam — Razor (@hale_razor) August 15, 2019

Remember when Hillary's poll numbers went up when she was silent? Creepy Joe has a problem. https://t.co/lpgRIbyRkH — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) August 15, 2019

It’s been a tried and not-so-true strategy.

They've been running a four corners offense as it is. How much leaner can your public schedule get? https://t.co/388Nn13jKj — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) August 15, 2019

Trumps gonna run him into the ground. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 15, 2019

When the only problem with the campaign is the candidate https://t.co/4qBbbyNEKD — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 15, 2019

Maybe the Biden campaign could convince the media to report limited appearances by the candidate as his most recent form of “self care.”

