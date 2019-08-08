Campaigning in Iowa, Joe Biden was doing his stuff again. And by “doing his stuff” we mean “saying things he would almost immediately be trying to reel back in”:

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

Joe Biden: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” pic.twitter.com/YhDSMnoRce — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 9, 2019

Biden slipped and said: “poor kids are just as smart as white kids.” He quickly corrected himself and added “wealthy kids, black kids” — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) August 9, 2019

Oh, Joe.

The other Democrat candidates won’t be jumping on Biden over that. Or will they?

Joe Biden is a gaffe machine. Tonight: "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." He tried to save it right after, but that's going to get a lot of use. pic.twitter.com/QpDs2iZ9Hb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 9, 2019

Joe Biden: Donald Trump is the most racisty racist of all the racists! *rally crowd cheers wildly* And I’m here to tell you: “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids!” Dems: pic.twitter.com/YhbpqiGzLT — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 9, 2019

There are actually people who honestly and truly believe this moron stands a chance against Donald Trump. It's truly amazing. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 9, 2019

“Poor kids are just as clean and articulate as white kids” -Joe Biden, in like, a month — Madame X (@theologyphile) August 9, 2019

And remember, Biden chooses truth over facts.