Joe Biden is at the Iowa State Fair Thursday doing his thing, and he proved he can still bring the gaffes. The media made us well aware that President Trump slipped up the other day and said Toledo instead of Dayton, but how much exposure will the give to Biden saying that Democrats choose “truth over facts”? Is that like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying she’d rather be morally right than factually correct?

Biden also got into it with Breitbart’s Joel Pollack, who tried to disabuse Biden of the “Charlottesville hoax,” or the idea that Trump said that neo-Nazis there were “very fine people,” when in fact he’d denounced white supremacists specifically — the “both sides” of which he was speaking were those who demanded Confederate statues and memorials be taken down and those who wanted them preserved as historical artifacts. Don’t forget; Biden used the “very fine people” myth in his campaign launch video.

Like all the other Democrats, Biden is going all-in with the current media narrative that Trump and anyone who supports him is a white supremacist, and on Wednesday, he claimed that Trump had never denied the KKK. The Trump War Room was ready for that one.

Robert Byrd, the man Hillary Clinton called her mentor? Nah.

As a matter of fact, he did.

How many more days until he breaks out the “put y’all back in chains” line?

* * *

Update:

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper has debunked the “both sides” myth, not that that’ll stop Biden from running with it:

