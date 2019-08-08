Joe Biden is at the Iowa State Fair Thursday doing his thing, and he proved he can still bring the gaffes. The media made us well aware that President Trump slipped up the other day and said Toledo instead of Dayton, but how much exposure will the give to Biden saying that Democrats choose “truth over facts”? Is that like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying she’d rather be morally right than factually correct?

Oops: Biden says “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/bkohPsOmJC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

Biden also got into it with Breitbart’s Joel Pollack, who tried to disabuse Biden of the “Charlottesville hoax,” or the idea that Trump said that neo-Nazis there were “very fine people,” when in fact he’d denounced white supremacists specifically — the “both sides” of which he was speaking were those who demanded Confederate statues and memorials be taken down and those who wanted them preserved as historical artifacts. Don’t forget; Biden used the “very fine people” myth in his campaign launch video.

Up close confrontation at the Iowa state fair:this man accuses ⁦@JoeBiden of misquoting ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on white supremacists — and Biden tears into him. pic.twitter.com/2ycHT869jP — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

Breitbart's @JoelPollak confronts Joe Biden for repeatedly lying about Trump's response to Charlottesville Trump said: "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally" Biden denies this happened pic.twitter.com/TVfXwiTLZu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 8, 2019

Too bad we have the receipts.. https://t.co/49Yr2zrL21 — Chris Rutledge (@chrismrutledge) August 8, 2019

Here's is CNN's @CortesSteve further debunking this lie promoted by the media and the Democrat Party pic.twitter.com/SwZ4bVKQAU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 8, 2019

Like all the other Democrats, Biden is going all-in with the current media narrative that Trump and anyone who supports him is a white supremacist, and on Wednesday, he claimed that Trump had never denied the KKK. The Trump War Room was ready for that one.

Joe Biden falsely claimed today that President Trump "doesn't deny" the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Here are 7 examples of President Trump condemning and rejecting the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/1PZnZpUT4o — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 7, 2019

Biden should know all about the KKK , his party founded that organization…what a doofus, does he really want to go there? 😂 — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) August 7, 2019

Are Dems ever asked to condemn the KKK, Robert Byrd, Richard Spencer, etc?? — Greg- From America's Dark Underbelly (@Gregonimo) August 7, 2019

Robert Byrd, the man Hillary Clinton called her mentor? Nah.

How often did Sleepy Joe support the former Grand Wizard the former Senator from West Virginia? — CMK (@cmorgank) August 7, 2019

Biden actually is showing his age and racist background by brining up an old, mostly defunct group of terrorists from his past. This is his reference, folks. And he was always close with Robert “sheets” Byrd, and actual clansman who was a DEMOCRAT in Congress for years!!!! — Jeffrey Graham (@Jeffrey52095461) August 8, 2019

Does Joe deny the KKK? Has anyone asked him? Wasn't he friends with Senator Byrd? — Jenxyb (@Jenxyb1) August 7, 2019

Didn’t Joe give the eulogy at Grand Wizard Byrd’s funeral? — Jeff Welch (@jwelchrochelle) August 7, 2019

As a matter of fact, he did.

They have nothing else. So they use race. Same old story from the democrats a century later. It’s okay we will crush them at the polls. And elsewhere if need be. — Somerset Holmes (@youngjohngalt) August 7, 2019

Drop out sleepy Joe, right now. You haven't even gotten to debate trump yet and already destroyed you. Drop out right now — Iyz (@Iyz11990569) August 7, 2019

That coming from the guys who I quote “you cant go to a 7/11 without a slight Indian accent” — Brad Shiller (@bshiller3) August 7, 2019

Ever notice that when Democrats try to prove Republicans are racist all they have as an example are other Democrats and Democrat associated organizations? — John W (@txradioguy) August 7, 2019

Hey @JoeBiden, have you called for Ralph Northam to step down? There is a Klansman in your party.. pic.twitter.com/4XqrT557mp — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 8, 2019

49 years a hack…Joe running to break “hack” ceiling — Flashman (@BrevetFlashman) August 8, 2019

How many more days until he breaks out the “put y’all back in chains” line?

Update:

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper has debunked the “both sides” myth, not that that’ll stop Biden from running with it:

Even CNN's Jake Tapper says that Trump did not say that: “He’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people”pic.twitter.com/2hy1rQp8nP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 8, 2019

And yet it’s a staple of Biden’s stump speech and is repeated by nearly every other Democratic presidential candidate, and no one in the media had fact-checked them on it ‘til now https://t.co/v8YYRQNImz — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) August 8, 2019

