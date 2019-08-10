We almost can’t believe how poorly prepared the Joe Biden campaign is. He’s still the front runner, and there was a time when people assumed he, like Hillary, was the chosen one, and all he had to do was announce his candidacy and the nomination was his.

But his campaign has been a disaster — he had to post a video explaining away his creepy groping and hair sniffing — and his performance in the debates has been terrible so far, with the old white man getting kneecapped by Kamala Harris, who shot way up in the polls.

And then there are the gaffes, which seem to keep coming. On Saturday, Biden claimed that he was vice president when the Parkland school shooting happened, and he remembers when “those kids from Parkland” came up to see him.

What?

NEW: Joe Biden said he was vice president when the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, took place. Except, it happened in 2018, two years after he left office — the latest gaffe by the Democratic presidential front-runner.https://t.co/QiWHMCI8uo — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) August 10, 2019

Biden told reporters in Iowa on Saturday that “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” https://t.co/QiWHMCI8uo — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) August 10, 2019

“I watched what happened when those kids form Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president,” Biden says. "Some of you covered it.” The Parkland shootings occurred in 2018, a year after he left the vice presidency. It’s likely he means Newtown victims, who came in 2013. — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 10, 2019

The gaffe comes two days after he said “poor kids are just as bright” as white kidshttps://t.co/LFWwbax6uB — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) August 10, 2019

I love Biden but this ain't it. Just nominate Warren and be done — Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) August 10, 2019

Ugh…this is just…I mean…pic.twitter.com/thqpdQq1u8 — Thɘ Wɒƨ ᙠunny 🐇🕯 Kamala 2020 (@TheWasBunny) August 10, 2019

Biden will be eaten alive by the MAGA machine if he is nominated. — Bernie4Prez Ⓥ (@ibern4you) August 10, 2019

He is going to be so entertaining in the general election — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) August 10, 2019

This is embarrassing — socialjihadist_SquadMember123 (@kwib6) August 10, 2019

This is what, the fourth gaffe in three days? — NY For Sanders #Bernie2020 (@NYforSanders) August 10, 2019

It’s beyond gaffes at this point. It’s either senility or delusional narcissism. — Florida for Bernie (@FL4Bernie2020) August 10, 2019

It's clearly dementia. Anyone familiar with that can see it right away. — Ratio Parker (@ratioparker) August 10, 2019

He really needs to move on — Fairness (@AmericanLife777) August 10, 2019

This is getting scary… leave on a high note Joe. — LindaLou (@CaligirlLou) August 10, 2019

Are we counting? What's the damage? 😎 — Apocalypse Sheela (@PettyLupone) August 10, 2019

The man's old and tired. He needs a time out. — Manny (@MannyDestura) August 10, 2019

So sad. I hate watching this decline. Someone close to him needs to tell him what's happening to him and get him to step aside before he is thoroughly and publicly humiliated. — Pumping Irony (@tomsimonish) August 10, 2019

They really need to pull the plug on his campaign. This is going to be a disaster. — Ratio Parker (@ratioparker) August 10, 2019

Remind me why he’s considered the electable candidate — Mike Palmer (@MWPalmer) August 10, 2019

Democrats piled on Trump for saying Toledo instead of Dayton. This – in my opinion – is a worse gaffe. Wonder if the same Dems will pounce on Biden? I’m curious to see how this plays out — Brandon Lee (@BrandonLeeNews) August 10, 2019

Biden has disqualified himself ten times over. It's time to step aside and let the other candidates have the ink, the airtime, and the potential job opportunity. — Wait, what? (@haveahavanese) August 10, 2019

I’m starting to believe the gaffes are on purpose. Maybe, just maybe he was forced to run for President. — George Rose (@LowellEMD) August 10, 2019

A small request for the media to find another term other than "gaffe". Did the Biden campaign trademark that word with political reporters? He appears to be having serious memory lapses and it needs to be framed as such. — Brash (@brashstrike) August 10, 2019

Stop calling them gaffes, it’s cognitive decline — Daniel (@DanielWatsonLa) August 10, 2019

This is your nominee, Democrats. Enjoy the ride. — Brian (@NOfTheBorder) August 10, 2019

Cracks are showing, hand puppets don't last long. — Mumsy to 2 🇬🇧 (@Mumsyto2) August 10, 2019

Your headline should say "falsely" but since he's a Democrat you people in the media cover for him — Evan (@MaGa__Country__) August 10, 2019

This is the Democrats best hope of beating Trump. Wow. — Merissa 🌸 (@WildHemlock) August 10, 2019

Let’s see if CNN’s Brian Stelter covers this since he spent about a month questioning Donald Trump’s mental fitness to be president.

* * *

Update:

Here’s video:

Here's the video of Biden claiming he remembers Parkland students marching on Capitol Hill when he was VP (happened 1.5 years after he left):https://t.co/TSlz5wkwKY — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 10, 2019

