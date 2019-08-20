OK, this is getting bad, folks. Remember how Joe Biden’s campaign was going to try to keep his gaffes to a minimum by scaling back public events? Well, they let Biden out in public Tuesday evening in Urbandale, Iowa, and he spoke of the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King … in the 1970s, the late ’70s.

