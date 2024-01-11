Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early is... Well, Just Watch

Matt Walsh is a character, of that there's no denying. Although largely known for taking firm stances on very serious issues he also has been known to exhibit a pretty healthy sense of humor from time to time. And we have to assume that he was taking this sense of humor out for a spin in this clip that's been making the rounds of Twitter today... but nonetheless the responses are great!

First, the clip:

Matt Walsh: "Buying a Valentine's Day gift for your wife a month early is the gayest thing you could do" pic.twitter.com/K2NC1RJ78U — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 11, 2024

It's of course possible that he meant this, but ripped from context it's hard to tell. Regardless, many have been having fun with it.

Only a REAL man is browsing the empty card rack at 5pm on Valentine's Day! 💪🏼🙄 — Bareminimum (@Bareminimum16) January 11, 2024

I can think of at least a few things gayer than this. https://t.co/VrsgKYaagr — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) January 11, 2024

Dunno I think buying one for your husband would top it. https://t.co/pIUlW3AbSp — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) January 11, 2024

Yeah, that would indeed be difficult to beat.

It's time someone said it- @MattWalshBlog is one of the greatest comedians of our generation https://t.co/lrDWlyhBGY — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 11, 2024

He's like Dennis Miller without any of the "Shhyeah! Mm'kay, babe..." delivery baggage that gets old so fast.



Just non-stop, deadpan comedic gold. — Conan the Bernsbarian (@EarlNoahBernsby) January 11, 2024

I was laughing out loud listening to @MattWalshBlog while cooking dinner tonight…also, I have to ask my husband if he’s ever bought me a Vday gift in January just for peace of mind. — Buffy Lentz (@LentzBuffy) January 11, 2024

Of course there were a bunch of people who were taking this whole thing perhaps a bit too seriously...

Twitter con masculinity discussion seems to keep saying demonstrating competence is effeminate. Know how to help your partner? Teh gay. Thought ahead to a holiday? Lame! Can parent small children alone bc you are capable at life, not just a job? Simp! But competence is hot, tho. https://t.co/n5zKvEBD78 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 11, 2024

Um. No. Being organized and planning ahead tells your wife you care. And actually, it’s smart to make dinner reservations or book a wine tasting NOW because they fill up fast. I guarantee it will go over better than CVS chocolates and the last flowers the grocery store had. https://t.co/vkB5KHQd0e — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) January 11, 2024

Fellas, is it gay to show that you love your wife? https://t.co/Jd1jJn2g7F — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 11, 2024

But in case there was any doubt that this statement by Walsh may have been at least partially tongue in cheek, the man himself weighed in do double down on the deadpan humor:

Sorry but I don't make the rules https://t.co/2IxutXHEzN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 11, 2024

Yeah, we're pretty sure he's joking.

Sarcastic dead pan humor is a long and proud comedy tradition, and it's one that Walsh seems to excel at. Serious people who discuss serious topics are allowed to let their hair down and have a laugh from time to time too, okay? Of course there's still the chance that he's not joking, but given the cadence of his delivery we know what we're betting on.

And if nothing else comes of this perhaps it will remind our readers that now is an excellent time to be thinking of something to buy as a Valentines gift for your spouse. A Valentines gift like, for instance...

***

