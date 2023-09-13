Mitt Romney is right ... he is too old to run again and...
Tucker on X, Episode 23: Piles of Argentinian pesos
WaPo journo Alexandra Petri's attempt at scolding GOP over Biden impeachment inquiry gets...
DeSantis schools Nora O'Donnell about Florida Heartbeat Law and more
What?! Seattle sheriff tells people to 'give up your car keys'
Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with...
Expert Tom Nichols says most Americans are wrong about inflation headed in the...
'Beware The Gnasher': Did Michael Knowles escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine...
Hey CNN, here are 16 times Joe Biden met with Hunter's business partners
IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden case took notes — here they are
Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the...
TIME: 'Impeachment experts' say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in US history
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow...
WIN! NM fed judge to issue temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional...

'Dancing is my passion': Matt Walsh has fun with the confusion over supposed 'Dancing With The Stars' gig

Amy  |  9:20 PM on September 13, 2023

ABC has revealed the lineup for the 32nd season of "Dancing With The Stars":

Advertisement

Walsh jumped at the opportunity to have a little fun and ran with it:

Apparently, the announcement caused just a wee bit of confusion and consternation in some circles about WHICH Matt Walsh the long-running show was referring to:

His supporters had some fun, too:

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
Advertisement

We're old enough to remember when Sean Spicer's appearance on the show caused Lefty heads to explode. That was endlessly entertaining, so if by some miracle ABC stepped up and actually DID have 'that' Matt Walsh on 'Dancing With The Stars', all we can say is pass the popcorn.


Aaaaand we're dead.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DANCING WITH THE STARS MATT WALSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
DeSantis schools Nora O'Donnell about Florida Heartbeat Law and more
Amy Curtis
Tucker on X, Episode 23: Piles of Argentinian pesos
Aaron Walker
WaPo journo Alexandra Petri's attempt at scolding GOP over Biden impeachment inquiry gets RATIO'd
Coucy
Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with a resounding 'meh'
Grateful Calvin
What?! Seattle sheriff tells people to 'give up your car keys'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is Brett T.
Advertisement