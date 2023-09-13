'Dancing is my passion': Matt Walsh has fun with the confusion over supposed 'Dancing With The Stars' gig

ABC has revealed the lineup for the 32nd season of "Dancing With The Stars":

The official poster for #DWTS, premiering September 26.



Season 32 stars Tyson Beckford, Ariana Madix, Adrian Peterson, Barry Williams, Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jason Mraz, Lele Pons, Matt Walsh, Mauricio Umansky, Mira Sorvino, Xochitl Gomez, and Alyson… pic.twitter.com/uHiC4toUsk — TV Deets (@tvdeets) September 13, 2023

Walsh jumped at the opportunity to have a little fun and ran with it:

I announced a few months ago that I had to miss some shows in order to work on some big projects. Now you all know about one of them. Super nervous for this, but excited https://t.co/DwwqIdvLjR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

Apparently, the announcement caused just a wee bit of confusion and consternation in some circles about WHICH Matt Walsh the long-running show was referring to:

Really disappointed in these reactions. Dancing is my passion and I would hope that it could transcend political barriers. All I want to do is tell my story and speak what’s in my heart through dance. pic.twitter.com/rj3bucs7l7 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

Why is Matt Walsh on Dancing with the Stars — Eli T. Drumm (@esalalumbo) September 13, 2023

His supporters had some fun, too:

Thank you for your support! https://t.co/0YcAE32Kc2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

Thank you, sir. I won’t let you down. https://t.co/FRHLmx3inG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

We're old enough to remember when Sean Spicer's appearance on the show caused Lefty heads to explode. That was endlessly entertaining, so if by some miracle ABC stepped up and actually DID have 'that' Matt Walsh on 'Dancing With The Stars', all we can say is pass the popcorn.





Bio updated — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

Aaaaand we're dead.

