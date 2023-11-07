Fact-Checker NewsGuard Asks Matt Walsh for Proof That Michelle Obama Is a Man

Photo Shows Student 'Aggressively' Stepping Over 'Dead' Protesters at Harvard
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on November 07, 2023
Twitchy

This is hilarious — even better than when Media Matters gets its panties in a bunch over something said by Matt Walsh. NewsGuard, a "nonpartisan" fact-checking organization, went all the way back to an August episode of "The Matt Walsh Show" to find a clip where Walsh claimed (jokingly) that Michelle Obama is a man.

Thank goodness for organizations like NewsGuard to protect us from harmful disinformation.

We did a post on how excited Randi Weingarten was to partner with NewsGuard to keep students safe.

They need more staff if they're still checking stream from August.

"Fact-checker" is the lowest form of journalist, and that's a pretty low bar.

***

