Fact-Checker NewsGuard Asks Matt Walsh for Proof That Michelle Obama Is a Man

This is hilarious — even better than when Media Matters gets its panties in a bunch over something said by Matt Walsh. NewsGuard, a "nonpartisan" fact-checking organization, went all the way back to an August episode of "The Matt Walsh Show" to find a clip where Walsh claimed (jokingly) that Michelle Obama is a man.

Advertisement

Some hack with a “fact checking” organization called NewsGuard emailed a lengthy list of questions after monitoring my podcast for “misinformation.” In one of the questions he demands that I provide evidence that Michelle Obama is a man. Funniest email I’ve ever received. Look: pic.twitter.com/etJFaKpWuM — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 7, 2023

Thank goodness for organizations like NewsGuard to protect us from harmful disinformation.

Newsguard is a leftist web site masquerading as an impartial factchecker that baits conservatives like this with similar blackmail emails. We've exposed them repeatedly.https://t.co/FYKiy0iZdo — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 7, 2023

NewsGuard is a teacher union approved entity.



Get it out of your school, if you can. — Laurie (@laurieinri) November 7, 2023

We did a post on how excited Randi Weingarten was to partner with NewsGuard to keep students safe.

At this point he needs to provide evidence that he is a woman. — MiddleMaga.com (@StucknDaMid) November 7, 2023

Can they prove she is not? — Diana Barnfield (@Queezy5) November 7, 2023

These people should find something better to do with their lives. — Hein Augustyn (@HeinAugustyn) November 7, 2023

This is hilarious. These people need to get real jobs. — Based Brown Shugah (@_BrownShugah_) November 7, 2023

They need more staff if they're still checking stream from August.

I can only conclude this is a genius piece of guerrilla marketing.



How can ANYONE read this transcript without being entertained? — Msicar (@msicaR_esreveR) November 7, 2023

"Fact-checker" is the lowest form of journalist, and that's a pretty low bar.

***