Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career Criminal

This story is hard to read, but Matt Walsh is absolutely right in declaring it needs to be told.

You should know about this case if you haven’t heard about it yet. Jillian Ludwig was an 18 year old musician here in Nashville attending Belmont University. She died a few days ago after getting hit in the head by a bullet fired by Shaquille Taylor who was out on the street… pic.twitter.com/iCwo9cKZhs — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 14, 2023

So, this criminal wasn't sane enough to be held accountable for his crimes, but he was fine to be put back out on the street? Make it make sense!

How in the world does somebody get simultaneously labeled by the justice system as not mentally fit to stand trial but sane enough to be let back out into public https://t.co/oF5UOsir5h — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2023

The 'justice system' is doing a terrible job meting out justice.

The judges and prosecutors who allowed this should be sentenced to life in prison at a minimum. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) November 14, 2023

Unfortunately, the only people now sentenced to a life of grief are the people who loved her.

DA's in almost every Democrat County are soft on crime. Republican AG's in states like Tennessee need to step in and prosecute violent criminals. — John L Steinberger (@steinberger_l) November 14, 2023

That's why every Soros backed Prosecutor has to go.

Nashville has gone fullly insane. This dude fired a weapon into a car full of children. Charges were dropped. Now he's murdered this lady. https://t.co/VPdIoNXtGC — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) November 14, 2023

Society cannot keep allowing this to go on. Nashville used to be a fun city. https://t.co/1PXvS8ydtj — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 is ready for UGA football 🏈! (@Tamzilla_52) November 14, 2023

It's like THE place to go for Bachelorette parties. Do they really think young women will still want to come if they feel like they are in danger?

Glad to see Matt W is picking up this story. Horrible miscarriage of Justice. Find our interview with Cameron Sexton @997wtn in which he faults TN Senate. @TheTNStar highlighted his comments on case in a “Fact check” today on their site. @SenJohnson joins tomorrow to discuss a… https://t.co/ymuf8TjaQM — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) November 14, 2023

The lack of true accountability from our judicial system for criminal behavior has turned the US into the Wild Wild West. And law abiding citizens suffer the consequences. This is unraveling our society. This has zero to do with race. We need law & order restored in every State! https://t.co/ZzvPaIV9sk — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) November 14, 2023

Absolutely, there is a case to be made for people being held 'less' accountable for crimes because of mental illness in RARE cases. In those instances, those individuals still have to be locked up and receiving treatment. Never should the option be no treatment or incarceration of any type.

Sorry to serve you this at breakfast but we need to continue to see what America has become under Democrat policies protecting criminals vs. the innocent. https://t.co/KyeMkYT282 — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) November 14, 2023

Hopefully, one day breakfast news can be more cheerful, but that will never happen with monsters running the streets and Leftist Prosecutors looking the other way.

