Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career Criminal

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:10 AM on November 14, 2023
The Greater Good Meme

This story is hard to read, but Matt Walsh is absolutely right in declaring it needs to be told.

So, this criminal wasn't sane enough to be held accountable for his crimes, but he was fine to be put back out on the street? Make it make sense!

The 'justice system' is doing a terrible job meting out justice.

Unfortunately, the only people now sentenced to a life of grief are the people who loved her.

That's why every Soros backed Prosecutor has to go.

It's like THE place to go for Bachelorette parties. Do they really think young women will still want to come if they feel like they are in danger?

Absolutely, there is a case to be made for people being held 'less' accountable for crimes because of mental illness in RARE cases. In those instances, those individuals still have to be locked up and receiving treatment. Never should the option be no treatment or incarceration of any type.

Hopefully, one day breakfast news can be more cheerful, but that will never happen with monsters running the streets and Leftist Prosecutors looking the other way.

CRIME MATT WALSH MURDER NASHVILLE PROSECUTION TENNESSEE

