We Regret to Inform You That Keith Olbermann Has Returned to Twitter

Well it was nice while it lasted. Yesterday Keith Olbermann made a big to-do about how Elon Musk had simply gone too far and he was leaving Twitter for real this time, which Brett T. wrote about here... but today Keith came crawling back.

Get a grip on yourself @laurenboebert



Or, on some random stranger in the theater https://t.co/cLnCbiTlUg — Keith Olbermann's X Ghost⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2023

For the record Keith made is less than 24 hours before he couldn't contain himself anymore and rejoined the platform that he'd so recently forsworn. He had an excuse or two on hand of course...

Also, I'm sorry you can't read but I never said I was leaving Twitter. I wrote I was no longer posting new material here except for dogs in need.



I never said anything about replies. Especially not to half-witted congresswomen who can't...handle themselves in public. — Keith Olbermann's X Ghost⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2023

Which is... confusing since what he said was 'I won't be posting here anymore'.

Nothing about new material vs replies, which is a distinction without a point anyway. Since that nonsense didn't seem to take Keith went with another tactic:

Hey, @laurenboebert, somebody sent me your tweet and when I got back on here I found out @elonmusk deleted his endorsement of Pizzagate as I wanted



So I'm back!



Thanks for giving this story such a happy ending! https://t.co/cLnCbiTlUg — Keith Olbermann's X Ghost⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2023

So Olbermann doesn't think Musk meant that thing that enraged him so because Elon deleted it? He's a Musk fan now? What?!

The doubledowns kept coming as Olbermann groped around for a justification for apparently being a liar.

Seems to be some precedent for this flip flop of mine pic.twitter.com/MotX7DMGdi — Keith Olbermann's X Ghost⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2023

Ah... yeah, okay Keith. Sure thing buddy, an out of context tweet from Elon Musk 4 years ago has vindicated you. Good job! Obviously people aren't buying this act.

Keith not tweeting for 24 hours pic.twitter.com/n5Us0XoJdt — Rvkrvk915 (@Rvkrvk91511) November 29, 2023

Do you see a clown in the mirror when you look at yourself ? — Guy From Texas (@GuyFromTexas_) November 29, 2023

Maybe you're just insane. — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) November 29, 2023

That seems to go without saying for Keith Olbermann.

You promised to leave on principle, you came in a day and lied about about what you said. This should be the only reply you see from now on, liar. pic.twitter.com/Iz7CBykbdl — AleaiactaEst2023 (@Aleaiactaest23) November 29, 2023

Bro you really should think about decaf...and not filling 3/4's of the cup with bourbon before pouring it. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 29, 2023

Ummm "Elon deleting the offending tweet" was never mentioned once in your 6 tweet diatribe when you announced for the upteenth time that you're leaving.



Nobody believes you. — Useless Villager (@Liberty_guy85) November 29, 2023

He was thinking it in his head though so it counts, right?

Someone REALLY needs those 22 podcast views he gets from Twitter. 😂 https://t.co/AlckZMTbdW — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 29, 2023

Dude has a humiliation fetish https://t.co/w3BVhvOmPq — Fitzy¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) November 29, 2023

See, I knew it was too good to last. Oh well, it looks like we all get to keep kicking Keith square in his nuts at will.



These terms are acceptable. 😁 https://t.co/curFW7MpAW — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) November 29, 2023

Yup, sure looking like we'll continue to have Keith Olbermann to kick around. This is great news for us at Twitchy since Keith is the frequent star of our stories, so we look forward to his providing us much unhinged content in the future. Good to have you back, Keith... it felt like forever.

***

