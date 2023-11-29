We Regret to Inform You That Keith Olbermann Has Returned to Twitter

For No Good Reason Leftists Are FURIOUS About Melania's Outfit at Rosalynn Carter's...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Well it was nice while it lasted. Yesterday Keith Olbermann made a big to-do about how Elon Musk had simply gone too far and he was leaving Twitter for real this time, which Brett T. wrote about here... but today Keith came crawling back. 

For the record Keith made is less than 24 hours before he couldn't contain himself anymore and rejoined the platform that he'd so recently forsworn. He had an excuse or two on hand of course...

Which is... confusing since what he said was 'I won't be posting here anymore'.

Nothing about new material vs replies, which is a distinction without a point anyway. Since that nonsense didn't seem to take Keith went with another tactic:

So Olbermann doesn't think Musk meant that thing that enraged him so because Elon deleted it? He's a Musk fan now? What?!

The doubledowns kept coming as Olbermann groped around for a justification for apparently being a liar.

Ah... yeah, okay Keith. Sure thing buddy, an out of context tweet from Elon Musk 4 years ago has vindicated you. Good job! Obviously people aren't buying this act.

That seems to go without saying for Keith Olbermann.

He was thinking it in his head though so it counts, right?

Yup, sure looking like we'll continue to have Keith Olbermann to kick around. This is great news for us at Twitchy since Keith is the frequent star of our stories, so we look forward to his providing us much unhinged content in the future. Good to have you back, Keith... it felt like forever.

