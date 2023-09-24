SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans

Brace yourselves, we have some shocking news: Keith Olbermann is frothing with rage.

Didn't see that coming, did you?

What is the perpetually outraged Olbermann's current motivation for spitting on his keyboard? He's demanding to know what motivation Menendez has to resign because all those nasty Republicans wouldn't do it … in Keith's mind.

Here's the answer I'm not seeing on the Menendez thing



In an era defined by running on lack of shame and profiting from unreality and institutionalizing ignoring of guilt - from evil Trump to ridiculous Santos...



What is MENENDEZ's motive to resign? — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 23, 2023

Lack of shame? Profiting from unreality? Institutionalizing ignoring of guilt?

It's like Keith's rewriting his bio.

(And don't say it's the right thing to do - that is no longer a part of this society and it started long before Trump. We live in a country in which if you're wrong, you simply barricade yourself in, or take figurative hostages) — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 23, 2023

Projection, thy name is Keith Olbermann.

Olbermann is not entirely wrong. Shaming politicians into resigning is becoming a rarer and rarer occurrence. Democrats used to, in fact, be very good at using their leftwing media counterparts to make Republican politicians apologize for non-offenses or even step down.

Then Bill Clinton entered the chat.

When the news broke that Bill Clinton had abused an intern in the Oval Office, many thought his resignation would follow shortly after. And, yes, no amount of chanting 'consensual' will ever whitewash the fact that the most powerful man in the world took advantage of a young starry-eyed intern to satisfy his urges. It was abuse.

If you want to put a pin in the event that led to the current state of affairs, Mr. Olbermann, look no further than Bill Clinton.

Menendez was first indicted for fraud and bribery in 2015, before either Trump or Santos took office, and he didn’t resign then, either, and still got reelected. You can scream “Trump” into your pillow at night all you want, but Democrats have given Menendez no motive to resign. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 23, 2023

Not only did Democrats make a hero of Bill Clinton, this isn't even the first time Bob Menendez was charged with corruption.

Just as Democrats flanked Clinton in the Rose Garden as a show of support after being impeached following the Lewinsky scandal, they allowed Menendez to skate in 2018. Menendez's biggest mistake was committing the same crime twice.

Even the media and some Democrats find it difficult to save their corrupt buddies twice.

There is no incentive. I for one am sick and tired of the Dems "playing by the rules" when the GOP burned the rule book decades ago.



I've never forgiven Kirsten Gillibrand for shoving Al Franken out the door for what amounted to a childish prank. — Deidre (@ShoeBeDoBeDoooo) September 23, 2023

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!

It's so adorable that these folks think the Democrats followed a rule book … at least one that wasn't written by Alinsky.

The martyrdom of Al Franken will always be one of the funniest moments in political history. Democrats essentially threw gas on the 'me too' movement in an attempt to destroy Trump. Gillibrand screwed up and momentarily thought Democrat politicians actually meant the things they were saying … plus she had delusions of running for president.

Exactly right, no motivation to resign, but dems have a play. Senate dems introduce a resolution of expulsion upon the conviction of Thomas after impeachment. — The fight to keep democracy never ends. (@we_are_toast) September 23, 2023

Bwahaha!

The 'conviction of Thomas after impeachment'. That is just beyond hilarious.

I think he should go “full republican”, and ignore the indictment. There’s been no “up side” politically for Dems to do “the right thing”. That’s how we lost Al Franklin. — SpicyRuby (@spicy_ruby) September 23, 2023

RIP, Al Franklin. Gone, but not forgotten.

Considering the dem’s re-elected him after he was indicted back in 2015 he sees no reason to resign — George Santos stan🛑 (@bailey42900349) September 23, 2023

Democrats are having a hard time dealing with the political culture they created.

They long for the days when they could force out the GOP Senate Majority Leader with bogus claims of racism while simultaneously lionizing a drunken creep who left a woman to drown in the Chappaquiddick.

Keith hasn't gotten an answer to his moronic question, guys https://t.co/zcXCEx20vg — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 23, 2023

Poor Keith. He still doesn't get it. He probably never will.

***

